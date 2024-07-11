Summary: Firkin, The Murphs and The Mahones get things off to a Celtpunk start, then we ease into instrumental goodness from Mary Frances and Talisk, explore Catalan and Nordic flavours with ROS, Gangar and Basco and finish with the ethereal and electronic from The Gloaming and The Afro Celts. As full as any musical hour can be, it's Celt In A Twist!