Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
July 11, 2024, midnight
African & Latin music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)
Kalata
Diré
Mieruba – 2023

3) Guelewar Band of Banjul (The Gambia)
Sundu Makaan
Touki Ba Banjul
Maerico - 2012

4) Drageo (Colombia)
Cunia Lobina
Colombian Music Powerhouses, Vol. 2
Independent Record Label – 2019

5) Rolando Bruno & Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)
La Gitana
Cosas Raras
Rolando Bruno - 2024

6) Los Wembler’s de Iquitos (Perú)
Mi Caprichito
Visión de Ayahuasca
Barbés Records - 2019

7) Chacalón y La Nueva Crema (Perú)
Soy Provinciano
Lo Mejor del Faraón de la Chicha
Nuevos Médios – 2002

8) Novalima (Perú)
Beto Kele (Nosotros Somos)
Planetario
Wonderwheel Recordings - 2014

9) Zumbra & Os Palmares (Brazil)
A Festa Naom Acabu
Nossos Energias
Zumbra & Os Palmares - 2014

10) Joao Seria (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Didi
Joao Seria “General” e Os Amigos da Musica
Gravisom - 1996

11) África Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Vin Ca Nda Cu Nganga
Antologia Vol. 2
Les Disques Bongo Joe - 2024

12) Bulimundo (Cabo Verde)
Febri Funaná
The Lusafrica Series ; Bulimundo / Djám Brancu Dja
Lusafricaic - 2013

13) Africa Star (Cabo Verde)
Oi Criole Nõs Distine
Puli S. Bento
Sons D’Africa– 2016

14) Oriental Brothers International Band (Nigeria)
Ihe Eme Uwa Adimma
Oriental Brothers International Band led by F. Dansatch Opara
Afrodisia - 1977

15) Helen Nkume (Nigeria)
Onye Ije
Helen Nkume and her Young Timers Band
Dig This Way Records – 2023

16) Ernest Honny (Ghana)
Kofi Psych
Essiebons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Music Power House
Analog Africa – 2021

17) Niyan Mayen (Ghana)
Mumude
Ghana Special 2: Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora (1980-93)
Soundway – 2024

18) Mangala Camara (Mali)
Mbaoude
Minye Minye
Syllart - 2005

19) Mory Kante (Guinea)
Desolé
Sabou
World Music – 2005

20) Aboubacar 2 Diaby (Guinea)
Alla Bidie
Alabidjé
Camara Production – 2003

21) Alhaji Papa Susso featuring Adjaratou Tapa Demba (The Gambia)
Sara Maya
Kayes Jali Naana
Life in Rhythm Media – 2007

Download Program Podcast
01:59:31 1 July 7, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:31  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 