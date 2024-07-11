The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: Jul 7, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
July 11, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African & Latin music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)
Kalata
Diré
Mieruba – 2023
3) Guelewar Band of Banjul (The Gambia)
Sundu Makaan
Touki Ba Banjul
Maerico - 2012
4) Drageo (Colombia)
Cunia Lobina
Colombian Music Powerhouses, Vol. 2
Independent Record Label – 2019
5) Rolando Bruno & Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)
La Gitana
Cosas Raras
Rolando Bruno - 2024
6) Los Wembler’s de Iquitos (Perú)
Mi Caprichito
Visión de Ayahuasca
Barbés Records - 2019
7) Chacalón y La Nueva Crema (Perú)
Soy Provinciano
Lo Mejor del Faraón de la Chicha
Nuevos Médios – 2002
8) Novalima (Perú)
Beto Kele (Nosotros Somos)
Planetario
Wonderwheel Recordings - 2014
9) Zumbra & Os Palmares (Brazil)
A Festa Naom Acabu
Nossos Energias
Zumbra & Os Palmares - 2014
10) Joao Seria (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Didi
Joao Seria “General” e Os Amigos da Musica
Gravisom - 1996
11) África Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Vin Ca Nda Cu Nganga
Antologia Vol. 2
Les Disques Bongo Joe - 2024
12) Bulimundo (Cabo Verde)
Febri Funaná
The Lusafrica Series ; Bulimundo / Djám Brancu Dja
Lusafricaic - 2013
13) Africa Star (Cabo Verde)
Oi Criole Nõs Distine
Puli S. Bento
Sons D’Africa– 2016
14) Oriental Brothers International Band (Nigeria)
Ihe Eme Uwa Adimma
Oriental Brothers International Band led by F. Dansatch Opara
Afrodisia - 1977
15) Helen Nkume (Nigeria)
Onye Ije
Helen Nkume and her Young Timers Band
Dig This Way Records – 2023
16) Ernest Honny (Ghana)
Kofi Psych
Essiebons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Music Power House
Analog Africa – 2021
17) Niyan Mayen (Ghana)
Mumude
Ghana Special 2: Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora (1980-93)
Soundway – 2024
18) Mangala Camara (Mali)
Mbaoude
Minye Minye
Syllart - 2005
19) Mory Kante (Guinea)
Desolé
Sabou
World Music – 2005
20) Aboubacar 2 Diaby (Guinea)
Alla Bidie
Alabidjé
Camara Production – 2003
21) Alhaji Papa Susso featuring Adjaratou Tapa Demba (The Gambia)
Sara Maya
Kayes Jali Naana
Life in Rhythm Media – 2007
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:31
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 7, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:31
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
7
