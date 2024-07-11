Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Idrissa Soumaoro (Mali)

Kalata

Diré

Mieruba – 2023



3) Guelewar Band of Banjul (The Gambia)

Sundu Makaan

Touki Ba Banjul

Maerico - 2012



4) Drageo (Colombia)

Cunia Lobina

Colombian Music Powerhouses, Vol. 2

Independent Record Label – 2019



5) Rolando Bruno & Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)

La Gitana

Cosas Raras

Rolando Bruno - 2024



6) Los Wembler’s de Iquitos (Perú)

Mi Caprichito

Visión de Ayahuasca

Barbés Records - 2019



7) Chacalón y La Nueva Crema (Perú)

Soy Provinciano

Lo Mejor del Faraón de la Chicha

Nuevos Médios – 2002



8) Novalima (Perú)

Beto Kele (Nosotros Somos)

Planetario

Wonderwheel Recordings - 2014



9) Zumbra & Os Palmares (Brazil)

A Festa Naom Acabu

Nossos Energias

Zumbra & Os Palmares - 2014



10) Joao Seria (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Didi

Joao Seria “General” e Os Amigos da Musica

Gravisom - 1996



11) África Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Vin Ca Nda Cu Nganga

Antologia Vol. 2

Les Disques Bongo Joe - 2024



12) Bulimundo (Cabo Verde)

Febri Funaná

The Lusafrica Series ; Bulimundo / Djám Brancu Dja

Lusafricaic - 2013



13) Africa Star (Cabo Verde)

Oi Criole Nõs Distine

Puli S. Bento

Sons D’Africa– 2016



14) Oriental Brothers International Band (Nigeria)

Ihe Eme Uwa Adimma

Oriental Brothers International Band led by F. Dansatch Opara

Afrodisia - 1977



15) Helen Nkume (Nigeria)

Onye Ije

Helen Nkume and her Young Timers Band

Dig This Way Records – 2023



16) Ernest Honny (Ghana)

Kofi Psych

Essiebons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Music Power House

Analog Africa – 2021



17) Niyan Mayen (Ghana)

Mumude

Ghana Special 2: Electronic Highlife & Afro Sounds in the Diaspora (1980-93)

Soundway – 2024



18) Mangala Camara (Mali)

Mbaoude

Minye Minye

Syllart - 2005



19) Mory Kante (Guinea)

Desolé

Sabou

World Music – 2005



20) Aboubacar 2 Diaby (Guinea)

Alla Bidie

Alabidjé

Camara Production – 2003



21) Alhaji Papa Susso featuring Adjaratou Tapa Demba (The Gambia)

Sara Maya

Kayes Jali Naana

Life in Rhythm Media – 2007