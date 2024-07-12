The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Universal Basics*
Action/Event
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
July 12, 2024, midnight
This week’s archive show starts off with a message from those two beloved All-American cultural icons — and yes — I can only be talking about Britney Spears and Timothy Leary! Then we get lost in time as Big Brother seems to be arriving several decades late. Next, we describe the “Martha Mitchell Effect” (which is not as crazy as it sounds). After that we contemplate the nature of whatever it is that is ‘trickling down’ upon us from the 0.1% — and for the feature piece this week we describe the many benefits that would accrue from implementing a concept known as the “Universal Basic Income” [UBI].

That’s not as crazy as it sounds either.

Very important information disguised as bad jokes set to crazy music. Only in The Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on March 2nd, 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:27

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:27—02:14

Legacies
Music: Britney Spears — Rural War Room (With Timothy Leary)
02:14—04:53

What Time Is It?
Music: Ozric Tentacles — The James Gang — Mike Keneally Band
04:53—12:30

Obama is Sorry
by Harry Shearer
12:30—14:59

The “Martha Mitchell Effect”
Music: Banco De Gaia — The Eurythmics
14:57—26:39

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
26:39—27:09

Trickling Down
Music: Combustible Edison
27:08—29:27

Universal Basics
Music: Mucca Pazza — Caravan Palace — Ozric Tentacles — Tina Adair
29:27—43:52

———————————————————

Music Intro
43:52—44:30

Thunderstruck
by AC DC
44:28—49:21

Not In Our Name
by DJ Spooky
49:21—51:43

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:43—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:05

Wake Up
by Rage Against the Machine
0:00—6:00

