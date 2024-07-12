Summary: This week’s archive show starts off with a message from those two beloved All-American cultural icons — and yes — I can only be talking about Britney Spears and Timothy Leary! Then we get lost in time as Big Brother seems to be arriving several decades late. Next, we describe the “Martha Mitchell Effect” (which is not as crazy as it sounds). After that we contemplate the nature of whatever it is that is ‘trickling down’ upon us from the 0.1% — and for the feature piece this week we describe the many benefits that would accrue from implementing a concept known as the “Universal Basic Income” [UBI].



That’s not as crazy as it sounds either.



Very important information disguised as bad jokes set to crazy music. Only in The Thunderbolt!