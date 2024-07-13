The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Weekly Program
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
July 13, 2024, midnight
We'll hear some sultry summer songs from Childish Gambino, The Blackbyrds, and Miles Davis, spin covers of Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones by Ben E. King and Otis Redding, and shake it with George Jackson and the "Disco Granny."
UpFront Soul #2024.27 Playlist

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider
ENDRECHERI "Make me up! Funk me up!" from NARALIEN
Booker T. & The MG's "Sing a Simple Song" from The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1
The Ohio Players "Who'd She Coo? (Live 1977)" from Love Rollercoaster - Anthology 1967-1988
James Brown "Mother Popcorn (Pt. 1)" from 20 All Time Greatest Hits!
Nyamekye Junction "Cloud 21" from Dasein
Joy Harjo "Calling The Spirit Back" from I Pray for My Enemies
Shabaka "Rebirth" from Afrikan Culture
Joe Tex "Lookin' for My Pig"
Sam Cooke "Shake"
George Jackson "Disco Granny"
Joy Oladokun "Keeping You Around"
King Curtis "I Was Made to Love Her" from Instant Soul
Joan Armatrading "What Do You Want" from To the Limit
The Blackbyrds "A Hot Day Today" from Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980
Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Groovin'" from Soul Drums
The Fifth Dimension "Rainmaker" from Love's Lines, Angles and Rhymes
Lonnie Liston Smith "Night Flower" from Explorations: The Columbia Recordings
Charles Bradley "Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band)" from Victim of Love
Orlando Julius "Esamei Sate" from Super Afro Soul
RAM "Love Is The Answer" from Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974
Isaac Hayes "Soulsville (Live)" from At Wattstax
Curtis Mayfield "Move On Up" from Curtis
Otis Redding "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" from The Very Best of Otis Redding
Childish Gambino "Feels Like Summer" from Feels Like Summer
Miles Davis & Gil Evans "Summertime" from Porgy & Bess
Ben E. King "4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)" from One Step Up/ Two Steps Back: The Songs of Bruce Springsteen
The Commodores "Rise Up" from Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2
Ernie & the Top Notes Inc. "Dap Walk" from The Funky 16 Corners
Dyke & the Blazers "We Got More Soul" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

UpFrontSoul202427h1 Download Program Podcast
00:58:59 1 July 13, 2024
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
  View Script
    
 00:58:59  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 