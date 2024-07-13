Notes: UpFront Soul #2024.27 Playlist



PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider

ENDRECHERI "Make me up! Funk me up!" from NARALIEN

Booker T. & The MG's "Sing a Simple Song" from The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1

The Ohio Players "Who'd She Coo? (Live 1977)" from Love Rollercoaster - Anthology 1967-1988

James Brown "Mother Popcorn (Pt. 1)" from 20 All Time Greatest Hits!

Nyamekye Junction "Cloud 21" from Dasein

Joy Harjo "Calling The Spirit Back" from I Pray for My Enemies

Shabaka "Rebirth" from Afrikan Culture

Joe Tex "Lookin' for My Pig"

Sam Cooke "Shake"

George Jackson "Disco Granny"

Joy Oladokun "Keeping You Around"

King Curtis "I Was Made to Love Her" from Instant Soul

Joan Armatrading "What Do You Want" from To the Limit

The Blackbyrds "A Hot Day Today" from Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980

Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Groovin'" from Soul Drums

The Fifth Dimension "Rainmaker" from Love's Lines, Angles and Rhymes

Lonnie Liston Smith "Night Flower" from Explorations: The Columbia Recordings

Charles Bradley "Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band)" from Victim of Love

Orlando Julius "Esamei Sate" from Super Afro Soul

RAM "Love Is The Answer" from Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974

Isaac Hayes "Soulsville (Live)" from At Wattstax

Curtis Mayfield "Move On Up" from Curtis

Otis Redding "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" from The Very Best of Otis Redding

Childish Gambino "Feels Like Summer" from Feels Like Summer

Miles Davis & Gil Evans "Summertime" from Porgy & Bess

Ben E. King "4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)" from One Step Up/ Two Steps Back: The Songs of Bruce Springsteen

The Commodores "Rise Up" from Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2

Ernie & the Top Notes Inc. "Dap Walk" from The Funky 16 Corners

Dyke & the Blazers "We Got More Soul" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M