We'll hear some sultry summer songs from Childish Gambino, The Blackbyrds, and Miles Davis, spin covers of Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones by Ben E. King and Otis Redding, and shake it with George Jackson and the "Disco Granny."
UpFront Soul #2024.27 Playlist
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Richard "Groove" Holmes "Flyjack" from Night Glider ENDRECHERI "Make me up! Funk me up!" from NARALIEN Booker T. & The MG's "Sing a Simple Song" from The RZA Presents Shaolin Soul Selection: Vol. 1 The Ohio Players "Who'd She Coo? (Live 1977)" from Love Rollercoaster - Anthology 1967-1988 James Brown "Mother Popcorn (Pt. 1)" from 20 All Time Greatest Hits! Nyamekye Junction "Cloud 21" from Dasein Joy Harjo "Calling The Spirit Back" from I Pray for My Enemies Shabaka "Rebirth" from Afrikan Culture Joe Tex "Lookin' for My Pig" Sam Cooke "Shake" George Jackson "Disco Granny" Joy Oladokun "Keeping You Around" King Curtis "I Was Made to Love Her" from Instant Soul Joan Armatrading "What Do You Want" from To the Limit The Blackbyrds "A Hot Day Today" from Walking in Rhythm: The Essential Selection 1973 - 1980 Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Groovin'" from Soul Drums The Fifth Dimension "Rainmaker" from Love's Lines, Angles and Rhymes Lonnie Liston Smith "Night Flower" from Explorations: The Columbia Recordings Charles Bradley "Love Bug Blues (feat. Menahan Street Band)" from Victim of Love Orlando Julius "Esamei Sate" from Super Afro Soul RAM "Love Is The Answer" from Jamaica To Toronto: Soul Funk & Reggae 1967-1974 Isaac Hayes "Soulsville (Live)" from At Wattstax Curtis Mayfield "Move On Up" from Curtis Otis Redding "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" from The Very Best of Otis Redding Childish Gambino "Feels Like Summer" from Feels Like Summer Miles Davis & Gil Evans "Summertime" from Porgy & Bess Ben E. King "4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)" from One Step Up/ Two Steps Back: The Songs of Bruce Springsteen The Commodores "Rise Up" from Blame It on the Dogg: A Southern Blues & Soul Compilation Vol. 2 Ernie & the Top Notes Inc. "Dap Walk" from The Funky 16 Corners Dyke & the Blazers "We Got More Soul" from Black Power: Music of a Revolution Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M