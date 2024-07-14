Backbeat's got vintage music from 1928 to 2024, blues to country, jazz to pop, gospel to mambo featuring Amos Milburn, The Louvin Brothers, Howlin' Wolf, Big Fancy, Latin star Don Tosti (pictured) and many more. Another musical feast coming your way. Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Amos Milburn - Atomic Baby 1950 King Curtis & The Noble Knights - Soul Twist 1962 Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Sam Price Trio - Down by the Riverside 1949 Frankie Laine - Rosetta 1949 The Louvin Brothers - Brown's Ferry Blues 1960 Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson - Old Maid Boogie 1969 Rollee McGill - Let's Go 1958 Don Tosti Y Su Conjunto - Mambo del Pachuco 1953 Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Excuse These Blues 2024 Susie Arioli Band - You Don't Know Me 2004 The Sensational Nightingales - Go Where Jesus Is 1954 Joe Venuti's Blue Four - The Wild Dog 1928 Cliff Brunner - Bringing Home the Bacon 1937 Mabel Scott - Disgusted 1950 Howlin' Wolf - Just Like I Treat You 1961 Barbara George - I Know (You Don't Love Me No More) 1962 Lori Yates - Lover's Jamboree 2000 Buddy Holly and the Three Tunes - Rock Around With Ollie Vee 1957 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Fried Rice