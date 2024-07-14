The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
July 14, 2024, midnight
Backbeat's got vintage music from 1928 to 2024, blues to country, jazz to pop, gospel to mambo featuring Amos Milburn, The Louvin Brothers, Howlin' Wolf, Big Fancy, Latin star Don Tosti (pictured) and many more. Another musical feast coming your way.
Backbeat is also available in a 56-minute version with breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Amos Milburn - Atomic Baby 1950
King Curtis & The Noble Knights - Soul Twist 1962
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Sam Price Trio - Down by the Riverside 1949
Frankie Laine - Rosetta 1949
The Louvin Brothers - Brown's Ferry Blues 1960
Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson - Old Maid Boogie 1969
Rollee McGill - Let's Go 1958
Don Tosti Y Su Conjunto - Mambo del Pachuco 1953
Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Excuse These Blues 2024
Susie Arioli Band - You Don't Know Me 2004
The Sensational Nightingales - Go Where Jesus Is 1954
Joe Venuti's Blue Four - The Wild Dog 1928
Cliff Brunner - Bringing Home the Bacon 1937
Mabel Scott - Disgusted 1950
Howlin' Wolf - Just Like I Treat You 1961
Barbara George - I Know (You Don't Love Me No More) 1962
Lori Yates - Lover's Jamboree 2000
Buddy Holly and the Three Tunes - Rock Around With Ollie Vee 1957
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Fried Rice

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 14, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 