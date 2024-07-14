Notes: Artist - Title Year

Amos Milburn - Atomic Baby 1950

King Curtis & The Noble Knights - Soul Twist 1962

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Sam Price Trio - Down by the Riverside 1949

Frankie Laine - Rosetta 1949

The Louvin Brothers - Brown's Ferry Blues 1960

Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson - Old Maid Boogie 1969

Rollee McGill - Let's Go 1958

Don Tosti Y Su Conjunto - Mambo del Pachuco 1953

Big Fancy & The Shiddy Cowboys - Excuse These Blues 2024

Susie Arioli Band - You Don't Know Me 2004

The Sensational Nightingales - Go Where Jesus Is 1954

Joe Venuti's Blue Four - The Wild Dog 1928

Cliff Brunner - Bringing Home the Bacon 1937

Mabel Scott - Disgusted 1950

Howlin' Wolf - Just Like I Treat You 1961

Barbara George - I Know (You Don't Love Me No More) 1962

Lori Yates - Lover's Jamboree 2000

Buddy Holly and the Three Tunes - Rock Around With Ollie Vee 1957

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Fried Rice