Summary: How your body breaks down in extreme heat. We start with paper Twenty-Seven Ways a Heat Wave Can Kill You: Deadly Heat in the Era of Climate Change. Medical terms explained. Short clips from Ecoshock interview with lead author Dr. Camilo Mora included. Australian heat and health expert Elizabeth Hanna makes it all clear (replay). Quick review of 15 lessons from the Russian heat wave of 2010 (55,000 killed, wheat exports annihilated, and more). A new compilation of heat survival know-how.