Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Update 2024
Weekly Program
Camilo Mora, Elizabeth Hanna, Vladimir Tchouprov, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
July 14, 2024, midnight
How your body breaks down in extreme heat. We start with paper Twenty-Seven Ways a Heat Wave Can Kill You: Deadly Heat in the Era of Climate Change. Medical terms explained. Short clips from Ecoshock interview with lead author Dr. Camilo Mora included. Australian heat and health expert Elizabeth Hanna makes it all clear (replay). Quick review of 15 lessons from the Russian heat wave of 2010 (55,000 killed, wheat exports annihilated, and more). A new compilation of heat survival know-how.
Interviews and analysis by Alex Smith

AI assisted song: "Stay Cool" by Alex Smith.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 33:15 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements

Ecoshock 240717 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 240717 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 3 Download File...
Ecoshock 240717 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 