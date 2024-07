Notes: Dzihan & Kamien, “Just You & I”

from Freaks & Icons

Couch Records - 2000



Petit Prince, “Kezzabi”

from Petit Prince chante Elias Rahbani

Voice of Beirut - 1996



unknown - persian?, “unknown”

from unknown

unknown



unknown Arabic cassette, “unknown Arabic cassette”

from unknown Arabic cassette

unknown



Asha Bhosle, “Kaanp Rahi Main”

from Joshila (Original Soundtrack)

Universal Music India Pvt Ltd. - 1973



Asha Bhosle, “Aaiye Huzoor Aaiye Na”

from Karmayogi (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Asha Bhosle & Kishore Kumar, “Lekar Hum Diwana Dil (Duet Version)”

from Yaadon Ki Baaraat (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

HMV - 1973



Asha Bhosle, “Ae Naujawan Hai Sab Kuchh Yahan”

from Apradh (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Saregama - 2017



Zaleha Hamid and the Black Cats, “Rimdu Kampong Halaman”

from Rimdu Kampong Halaman

Globe



Rickieno and the Cliffters, “Chium Ku Lagi”

from unknown

unknown



Dato' A Rahman Hassan and Orkes nirwana, “Tak Mengapa”

from Pop Yeh Yeh: Psychedelic Rock From Singapore And Malaysia 1964-1970 Vol. 1

Sublime Frequencies



Dara Puspita, “A Go Go”

from Dara Puspita 1966-1968

Sublime Frequencies



Lilis Surjani, “unknown”

from unknown

unknown



Lilis Surjani, “Hantu”

from Hantu

unknown



Lilis Surjani, “Minggu Lalu”

from Minggu Lalu

unknown



Emilia Contessa, “Hukum Karma”

from unknown

unknown



Emilia Contessa, “Terang Bulan”

from Terang Bulan

unknown



Ervinna, “Never Can Say Goodbye”

from Charlie and His Boys - Top Hits Vol. 7

unknown



Ervinna, “Mandy”

from Charlie and His Boys - Top Hits Vol. 7

unknown



Santo & Johnny, “Bird Paradise”

from The Brilliant Guitar Sounds of

Liberty



Superlative, “I Don't Know How”

from I Don't Know How

unknown



Ken Boothe, “Your Feeling and Mine”

from Your Feeling and Mine - Single

Gorgon Music / VPAL Music - 2012



King Tubby, “Pigin Gang Merder In Tower Hill”

from unknown

unknown



The Jay Tees, “Forward To Jah”

from Coxsone 7"

Studio One



Hugh Mundell, “Jacqueline”

from Mundell

Greensleeves Records - 1982



Roots Radics, “Dangerous Match Three”

from Junjo Presents: Wins the World Cup

Greensleeves Records - 2016



Linton Kwesi Johnson, “Reality Poem”

from Forces of Victory

Island Records - 1979



Black Sabbath, “Symptom of the Universe (Live)”

from Pittsburgh 1976

unofficial



Black Sabbath, “War Pigs”

from Pittsburgh 1976

unofficial