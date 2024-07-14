The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
Ambiance Congo: July 14, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
July 14, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Orchestre African Fiesta
VIVO AFRICA
LES MERVEILLES DU PASSÉ : AFRICAN FIESTA 1962 1963
African – 1963
3) Joseph Kabasele & l’African Jazz
NABOYI BA JUMELLE
JOSEPH KABASELE AND THE CREATION OF SURBOUM AFRICAN JAZZ
Planet Ilunga - 2021
4) Rock-A-Mambo
SIEMPRE MI
ROCK-A-MAMBO & L’AFRICAN JAZZ: SOUVENIRS FROM ESENGO 1957-1962
Planet Ilunga - 2012
5) Carlos Lembe
GOZALO MULATA
LES BELGICAINS: TANGO YA COVADIA 1964-1970
Covadia - 2024
6) Bantous de la Capitale
LAURENT FANTOME
GRAND KALLE » LE MEILLEUR DE GRAND KALLE PAR LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE, VOL. 1
Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2018
7) Saint Pétro
CONGO NA BISO
UN GRAND HOMMAGEÀ PAMELO MOUNK’A 24 ANS APRÈS SA DISPARITION
Anyhta Ngapy Productions - 2021
8) Faya Tess
ARGENT APPELLE L’ARGENT
AU TEMPS DES CLASSIQUES, VOL. 10-11
Air Monde Culture - 2021
9) Delvis el Salsero & Manuaku Pepe Felly
AIMÉ WA BOLINGO (feat, Wuta Mayi)
LES GRANDS CLASSIQUES DE LA MUSIQUE CONGOLAISE
Kos & Co – 2013
10) Desouza Santu
SALIMA
LES AMBASSADEURS
Bledar Record – 2016
11) Ferré Gola
BINA NA NGAI NA RESPECT (LIVE)
50 ANS DE LA MUSIQUE CONGOLAISE : CONCERT LIPANDA
Dabira – 2011
12) Various Artists
RUMBA FOREVER *
RUMBA FOREVER (single)
Massa Music Amadou Diaby Ajip – 2023
13) Hértier Wata
IRREMPLAÇABLE
CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE
Obouo Prouctions – 2024
14) Aimedo Star Nyura
SANG BLEU
KWENDA BELESI
iM Dance – 2017
15) Adricha – Tipo Tipo
LA CHAIR DE MA CHAIR
ANTI-BALLES
Jacko Production – 2003
16) Diatho Lukoki et Vévé International
CA C’EST TOI MWANKE *
CA C’EST TOI
Editions Vévé International – 1985
17) Luambo Makiadi Franco
NZETE EKOSOLOKOLAKA
OK JAZZ 66 ANS
Air Monde Culture – 2023
18) Marie-Paul Le Roi SOLEIL & Wenge El Paris
FACILE À GARER
EBOULEMENT
Sonima Music – 2002
19) Papa Wemba
POULE DE LA MORT
MAITRE D’ÉCOLE
Papa Wemba - 2014
*=request
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:57
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 14, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:57
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский