Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Orchestre African Fiesta

VIVO AFRICA

LES MERVEILLES DU PASSÉ : AFRICAN FIESTA 1962 1963

African – 1963



3) Joseph Kabasele & l’African Jazz

NABOYI BA JUMELLE

JOSEPH KABASELE AND THE CREATION OF SURBOUM AFRICAN JAZZ

Planet Ilunga - 2021



4) Rock-A-Mambo

SIEMPRE MI

ROCK-A-MAMBO & L’AFRICAN JAZZ: SOUVENIRS FROM ESENGO 1957-1962

Planet Ilunga - 2012



5) Carlos Lembe

GOZALO MULATA

LES BELGICAINS: TANGO YA COVADIA 1964-1970

Covadia - 2024



6) Bantous de la Capitale

LAURENT FANTOME

GRAND KALLE » LE MEILLEUR DE GRAND KALLE PAR LES BANTOUS DE LA CAPITALE, VOL. 1

Cyriaque Bassoka Productions - 2018



7) Saint Pétro

CONGO NA BISO

UN GRAND HOMMAGEÀ PAMELO MOUNK’A 24 ANS APRÈS SA DISPARITION

Anyhta Ngapy Productions - 2021



8) Faya Tess

ARGENT APPELLE L’ARGENT

AU TEMPS DES CLASSIQUES, VOL. 10-11

Air Monde Culture - 2021



9) Delvis el Salsero & Manuaku Pepe Felly

AIMÉ WA BOLINGO (feat, Wuta Mayi)

LES GRANDS CLASSIQUES DE LA MUSIQUE CONGOLAISE

Kos & Co – 2013



10) Desouza Santu

SALIMA

LES AMBASSADEURS

Bledar Record – 2016



11) Ferré Gola

BINA NA NGAI NA RESPECT (LIVE)

50 ANS DE LA MUSIQUE CONGOLAISE : CONCERT LIPANDA

Dabira – 2011





12) Various Artists

RUMBA FOREVER *

RUMBA FOREVER (single)

Massa Music Amadou Diaby Ajip – 2023



13) Hértier Wata

IRREMPLAÇABLE

CHEMIN DE LA GLOIRE

Obouo Prouctions – 2024



14) Aimedo Star Nyura

SANG BLEU

KWENDA BELESI

iM Dance – 2017



15) Adricha – Tipo Tipo

LA CHAIR DE MA CHAIR

ANTI-BALLES

Jacko Production – 2003



16) Diatho Lukoki et Vévé International

CA C’EST TOI MWANKE *

CA C’EST TOI

Editions Vévé International – 1985



17) Luambo Makiadi Franco

NZETE EKOSOLOKOLAKA

OK JAZZ 66 ANS

Air Monde Culture – 2023



18) Marie-Paul Le Roi SOLEIL & Wenge El Paris

FACILE À GARER

EBOULEMENT

Sonima Music – 2002



19) Papa Wemba

POULE DE LA MORT

MAITRE D’ÉCOLE

Papa Wemba - 2014



*=request