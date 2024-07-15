The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
July 15, 2024, midnight
Encore: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from Albuquerque, New Mexico Mr Def-i. Hip-hop artist, producer and educator, he’s been staying busy, touring and promoting his album “Blue Hour.” Bringing us a nice smooth mix of Indigenous Hip Hop. Find out all about Def-i and what's new on his webpage at www.def-i.com

Enjoy music from Def-i, Ariano, Litefoot, O Genius, Qacung, Blue Moon Marquee, Chantil Dukart, Janet Panic, Ryan LittleEagle, Hataalii, MC Slader, Blesinfinite, Night Shield, Ana Tijoux, Buggin Malone, Pretendians Band, Blue Mountain Tribe, 1915, Nadjiwan, Low Budget Rock Star, Redbone, Logan Staats, Sarazino, Lilliana Saumet, Marcelo D2, Leonard Sumner, Elastic Bond, Richie Ledreagle and much much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 15, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 