This week Fleri finally gets to share his experience at the World Series of Poker and some of the similarities he noticed between high-stakes poker and trading. They also talk about the importance of not fading trend days and protecting capital to ensure they are able to capitalize on the abundant opportunities these day’s present. Fleri and Baba Yaga discuss the importance of understanding the characteristics of trend days, emphasizing the need to be aware of the market context, such as no-tick ORs, multiple distributions, and the behavior of buyers and sellers. They also highlight the importance of discipline and knowing when to sit out if the conditions are not favorable. In the Good/Bad/Ugly, Fleri expresses frustration with the current market conditions and Kyle shares his positive experience with implementing a new piece to his morning routine before wrapping things up with a spicy Bold Pi-diction from a friendly chatbot!
