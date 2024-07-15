The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Fler, Baba Yaga
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
July 15, 2024, midnight
This week Fleri finally gets to share his experience at the World Series of Poker and some of the similarities he noticed between high-stakes poker and trading. They also talk about the importance of not fading trend days and protecting capital to ensure they are able to capitalize on the abundant opportunities these day’s present. Fleri and Baba Yaga discuss the importance of understanding the characteristics of trend days, emphasizing the need to be aware of the market context, such as no-tick ORs, multiple distributions, and the behavior of buyers and sellers. They also highlight the importance of discipline and knowing when to sit out if the conditions are not favorable. In the Good/Bad/Ugly, Fleri expresses frustration with the current market conditions and Kyle shares his positive experience with implementing a new piece to his morning routine before wrapping things up with a spicy Bold Pi-diction from a friendly chatbot!
BandofTraderspodcast.com
Vantatrading.com
Sponsors and Friends
Our podcast is sponsored by Sue Maki at Fairway Independent Mortgage (MLS# 206048). Licensed in 38 states, if you need anything mortgage-related, reach out to her at SMaki@fairwaymc.com or give her a call at (520) 977-7904. Tell her 2 Bulls sent you to get the best rates available!

For anyone trading futures, check out Vantatrading.com. Founded by Mr. W Banks and Baba Yaga, they provide a ton of educational content with the focus of teaching aspiring traders how to build a repeatable, profitable process. You can find our exclusive affiliate link/discount code for Vanta ‘s subscription in our free discord server as well!

If you are interested in signing up with TRADEPRO Academy, you can use our affiliate link here. We receive compensation for any purchases made when using this link, so it's a great way to support the show and learn at the same time! **Join our Discord for a link and code to save 10%**

To contact us, you can email us directly at bandoftraderspodcast@gmail.com

Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Discord to get updated when new content is posted!

