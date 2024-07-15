The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
July 15, 2024, midnight
The South African a cappella singing of The Joy; what's new in reggae featuring Barrington Levy, Mighty Joshua, Undercover Cockney, Jahill, Jamaican Jazz Orchestra, Prince Fatty and the Hempolics; the music of Colombia's Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto, who will be performing in Richmond this week; Qwanqwa is where Ethiopian tradition meets free jazz; the latest from Cote D'Ivoire's Dobet Gnahoré
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

The Joy | South Africa | Bayang'khethela | The Joy | Transgressive | 2024
Johnny Clegg & Savuka | South Africa | Warsaw 1943 (I Never Betrayed The Revolution) | Cruel, Crazy, Beautiful World | EMI | 1989
Busi Mhlongo | South Africa | Awukho Umuzi Ongena Kukhuluma Kwawo | Urban Zulu | Melt 2000 | 1998

Barrington Levy | Jamaica | Praise His Name (12 inch mix) | Praise His Name - Single | 17 North Parade | 2024-1983
Mighty Joshua | RVA USA | Sometimes | Dreaducation | Mighty Music | 2024
Undercover Cockney | England UK | Am I Good Enough (feat. Coco Malone & Horseman) | Am I Good Enough - Single | Double Double | 2024

Jahill | France-Italy-Jamaica | Miss & Mr Rub-A-Dub (feat. Marina P) | Miss & Mr Rub-A-Dub - Single | 3/8 Music / Evidence Music | 2024
Jamaican Jazz Orchestra | Belgium | Brain Freeze | Brain Freeze - Single | Zephyrus | 2024
Prince Fatty | England UK-Jamaica | Smells Like Teen Spirit (feat. Little Roy & Hollie Cook) | Smells Like Teen Spirit - Single | Lovedub Limited | 2024
The Hempolics | England UK | Fisherman Row | Fisherman Row / Night & Day - Single | ZeeZee | 2024

Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | La Celestina (Celestina) | Un Fuego De Sangre Pura | Smithsonian Folkways | 2006
Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | Mi Novia Se Llama Cumbia | Orgullo Colombiano | OM Producciones / Bad Vibes Good Friends | 2024
Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | Fanny Rosa | Fanny Rosa EP | Llorona | 2023
Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | El Canto De La Carracacha | Orgullo Colombiano | OM Producciones / Bad Vibes Good Friends | 2024

Qwanqwa | Ethiopia-USA | Blen | Live | self-released | 2024
Mohammad "Jimmy" Mohammad | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Aykedashem Lebe | Takkabel! | Terp | 2006

Dobet Gnahoré | Cote D'Ivoire-France | Gni | Zouzou | Cumbancha | 2024
Collectif Zouglou | Cote D'Ivoire | Liberez Mon Pays | Liberez Mon Pays - Single | self-released | 2003
Janka Nabay & The Bubu Gang | Sierra Leone-Syria -USA | Feba | En Yay Sah | Luaka Bop | 2012

Download Program Podcast
01:59:56 1 July 14, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 