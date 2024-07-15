July 14, 2024: The original sound of cumbia

Summary: The South African a cappella singing of The Joy; what's new in reggae featuring Barrington Levy, Mighty Joshua, Undercover Cockney, Jahill, Jamaican Jazz Orchestra, Prince Fatty and the Hempolics; the music of Colombia's Los Gaiteros de San Jacinto, who will be performing in Richmond this week; Qwanqwa is where Ethiopian tradition meets free jazz; the latest from Cote D'Ivoire's Dobet Gnahoré

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997

Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001



The Joy | South Africa | Bayang'khethela | The Joy | Transgressive | 2024

Johnny Clegg & Savuka | South Africa | Warsaw 1943 (I Never Betrayed The Revolution) | Cruel, Crazy, Beautiful World | EMI | 1989

Busi Mhlongo | South Africa | Awukho Umuzi Ongena Kukhuluma Kwawo | Urban Zulu | Melt 2000 | 1998



Barrington Levy | Jamaica | Praise His Name (12 inch mix) | Praise His Name - Single | 17 North Parade | 2024-1983

Mighty Joshua | RVA USA | Sometimes | Dreaducation | Mighty Music | 2024

Undercover Cockney | England UK | Am I Good Enough (feat. Coco Malone & Horseman) | Am I Good Enough - Single | Double Double | 2024



Jahill | France-Italy-Jamaica | Miss & Mr Rub-A-Dub (feat. Marina P) | Miss & Mr Rub-A-Dub - Single | 3/8 Music / Evidence Music | 2024

Jamaican Jazz Orchestra | Belgium | Brain Freeze | Brain Freeze - Single | Zephyrus | 2024

Prince Fatty | England UK-Jamaica | Smells Like Teen Spirit (feat. Little Roy & Hollie Cook) | Smells Like Teen Spirit - Single | Lovedub Limited | 2024

The Hempolics | England UK | Fisherman Row | Fisherman Row / Night & Day - Single | ZeeZee | 2024



Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | La Celestina (Celestina) | Un Fuego De Sangre Pura | Smithsonian Folkways | 2006

Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | Mi Novia Se Llama Cumbia | Orgullo Colombiano | OM Producciones / Bad Vibes Good Friends | 2024

Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | Fanny Rosa | Fanny Rosa EP | Llorona | 2023

Los Gaiteros De San Jacinto | Colombia | El Canto De La Carracacha | Orgullo Colombiano | OM Producciones / Bad Vibes Good Friends | 2024



Qwanqwa | Ethiopia-USA | Blen | Live | self-released | 2024

Mohammad "Jimmy" Mohammad | Ethiopia-Netherlands | Aykedashem Lebe | Takkabel! | Terp | 2006



Dobet Gnahoré | Cote D'Ivoire-France | Gni | Zouzou | Cumbancha | 2024

Collectif Zouglou | Cote D'Ivoire | Liberez Mon Pays | Liberez Mon Pays - Single | self-released | 2003

Janka Nabay & The Bubu Gang | Sierra Leone-Syria -USA | Feba | En Yay Sah | Luaka Bop | 2012



