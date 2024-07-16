The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 07-15-24
Weekly Program
Dr. Khôra Martel.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
July 16, 2024, midnight
Exploring the pitfalls of “Working While Queer” (Part 1 of 2); Malawi’s Constitutional Court upholds anti-queer sex laws, Dutch Supremes order marriage equality in Aruba and Curacao, Labour’s win is no bed of roses for U.K. queers, French voters reject a right-wing swing, a trans woman becomes Japan’s first to change legal gender without surgery, and a Missouri judge stops the state A.G. from prying into trans kids’ medical records.
Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, with technical assistance by Daniel Huecias, and was reported this week by Marcos Najera & Wendy Natividad. Correspondent: David Hunt. Additional content: Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: YES; from “Laurel and Hardy” movies; Huey Lewis and the News; Hotham, Jozeque, Josh Fuhrmeister, Aves; Sam Cooke.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 July 16, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
  View Script
    
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 