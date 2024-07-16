Working While Queer (Part 1) & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 07-15-24

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dr. Khôra Martel.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 16, 2024, midnight

Summary: Exploring the pitfalls of “Working While Queer” (Part 1 of 2); Malawi’s Constitutional Court upholds anti-queer sex laws, Dutch Supremes order marriage equality in Aruba and Curacao, Labour’s win is no bed of roses for U.K. queers, French voters reject a right-wing swing, a trans woman becomes Japan’s first to change legal gender without surgery, and a Missouri judge stops the state A.G. from prying into trans kids’ medical records.

Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, with technical assistance by Daniel Huecias, and was reported this week by Marcos Najera & Wendy Natividad. Correspondent: David Hunt. Additional content: Brian DeShazor. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: YES; from “Laurel and Hardy” movies; Huey Lewis and the News; Hotham, Jozeque, Josh Fuhrmeister, Aves; Sam Cooke.

Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

