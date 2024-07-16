Summary: The first part of today’s episode concerns differentiating between ‘race’ and ‘culture’ to understand why certain groups tend to congregate and socialize. While race and culture follow similar lines, race is something you are born with and culture is something you learn. In familiarizing yourself with a culture, you may feel more accepted or at least less excluded when you encounter these groups.



In the second part of the show, we discuss what it means to be blinded by privilege. We use an example of Lauren Boebert calling White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a ‘DEI-hire’ to illustrate this phenomenon.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense’s 10-Point Program written by founders Huey Newton and Bobby Seale.

