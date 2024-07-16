The first part of today’s episode concerns differentiating between ‘race’ and ‘culture’ to understand why certain groups tend to congregate and socialize. While race and culture follow similar lines, race is something you are born with and culture is something you learn. In familiarizing yourself with a culture, you may feel more accepted or at least less excluded when you encounter these groups.
In the second part of the show, we discuss what it means to be blinded by privilege. We use an example of Lauren Boebert calling White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a ‘DEI-hire’ to illustrate this phenomenon.
Our Way Black History Fact highlights the Black Panther Party for Self-Defense’s 10-Point Program written by founders Huey Newton and Bobby Seale.
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.