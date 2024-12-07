Summary: Ghida Fakhry interviews Yanis Varoufakis about the new wave of nationalism sweeping across Europe. Fakhry is a Lebanese-British journalist. She was a lead anchor for the global news channel Al Jazeera English at its launch in Washington D.C. and now works with TRT World - a Turkish public broadcaster in English 24 hours a day.



The former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is an economist and acclaimed author. Since 2018, he has been Secretary-General of DIEM25, the Democracy in Europe Movement. That’s a left-wing pan-European political party that he co-founded in 2016.



They spoke on Jul 12, 2024. The conversation was published on YouTube under the title: Tipping Point: Europe’s Surge to the Right



That’s followed by a segment from the Grayzone on NATO. The Grayzone is an independent news website producing original investigative journalism on politics and empire.



Max Blumenthal is an American author and blogger. He was a writer for The Nation and AlterNet and has contributed to the New York Times and the Los Angeles Times. Aaron Mate is a Canadian journalist and producer and hosts Pushback on The Grayzone. He was a host and producer for The Real News and Democracy Now!. Aaron Mate and Max Blumenthal spoke on July 13, 2024.



You can find the unedited segment of their exchange on the YouTube channel of the Grayzone under the title: NATO plans global conflict expansion at DC summit.



DATES: 07/12/2024 and 07/13/2024