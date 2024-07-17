The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
John Stoehr
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
July 17, 2024, midnight
No matter what your current stance may be on the upcoming presidential election, the past few weeks of debate debacles and failed assassination attempts have definitely demonstrated that unforeseen events can happen. We still have several months between now and November, during which time the plot may continue to twist and turn. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with John Stoehr of The Editorial Board to get his insights into the calls for Democrats to replace President Biden on the ticket. In this free-flowing conversation, we unpack the problem with what Stoehr describes as a "customer service approach" to politics, learn why he believes third parties are a scam, and question polling data that have so many undecided voters in an election between two well-known quantities.
Track: Larimar
Artist: Lettuce
Album: Elevate
Label: Lettuce Records
Year: 2019

Track: Straight To Hell
Artist: Josh Rouse
Album: Singles, Covers and Demos Collection, Volume 1
Label: N/A
Year: 2011

00:29:00 1 July 17, 2024
San Francisco
