Notes: Join Nefesha Yisra’el from California for the Arts as she introduces our second episode, featuring a powerful panel discussion on the intersection of arts and health. This episode is part of our exclusive interview series with California for the Arts and their second annual State of the Arts Summit.



Featured Speakers:

Moderator: Deborah Cullinan, Vice President for the Arts at Stanford University

Panelists:

- Chris Appleton, Founder and CEO of Art Pharmacy

- Dr. Tasha Golden, Director of Research at Johns Hopkins' International Arts and Mind Lab

- Dr. Indre Viskontas, Cognitive Neuroscientist and Opera Stage Director



Episode Highlights:

- Explore the transformative power of art on prescription.

- Discover evidence-based impacts of arts on well-being.

- Learn about innovative programs like Stanford's Art Pharmacy.

- Gain practical insights into integrating arts into healthcare.



Take Action to Support our Arts:

- Watch Now: Don’t miss this essential conversation for artists, healthcare providers, and advocates.

- Support the Speakers: Learn more about their organizations and programs on our episode landing page https://georgekoster.com/voc-stories-cfta-summit-e2

- Make a Donation: Support Voices of the Community, fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and enjoy tax deductions for your contributions. https://georgekoster.com/donate-now



Stay Connected:

- Participate: Join our next virtual and live in-person community dialogue event.

- YouTube: Watch this episode on our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@GeoKoster

- Newsletter: Sign up to stay updated on future episodes and events - https://georgekoster.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=f845c8577f6fa5b07211bf63c&id=4ffc7cec9c

- Feedback: Share your thoughts and show ideas at george@georgekoster.com.



Learn More:

Explore all five series of our Voices of the Community episodes, featuring speakers, organizations, and valuable resources. Watch now and be inspired to champion the arts for a healthier future! www.voicesofthecommunity.com

