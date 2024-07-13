Summary: The ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza has spurred a proliferation of US-based “charitable” organizations fundraising to support the Israeli military and violent settlers.



New York-registered organizations are at the heart of this, sending tens of millions of dollars to fund war crimes waged by Israeli military units devastating Gaza and emboldened settlers expelling Palestinians from their homes.



By allowing these groups to masquerade as charities, New York State is subsidizing Israel's illegal settlement expansion and state violence against Palestinians.



It’s more urgent than ever to stop this flow of money, which is why we launched the Not On Our Dime! Campaign.



We first introduced this bill in May of 2023, which was the most violent year on record for Palestinians in the West Bank, with an exclusive focus on prohibiting NY charities from funding Israeli settler violence.



In May 2024 – one year later – we are expanding the bill’s scope in light of the surge in NY-based charitable organizations fundraising to support the Israeli military, which both domestic and international courts as well as legal experts have said is plausibly committing genocide in Gaza.



The call has never been clearer: New Yorkers do not stand for funding war crimes or violations of human rights.



An amazing Palestinian organizer, Jonathan Brenneman, who is a member of NYS statewide Not on Our Dime (NoOD) planning group, will lead the Saturday Teach-In. This is a great opportunity for our local community to prepare our summer and fall organizing strategies to stop NYS from subsidizing war crimes against Palestinians.



Under the guise of a non-profit charitable organization NYS tax-exempt status, groups supporting Israel have been funding the building of illegal settlements and buying weapons for Israel. The settlements, built on stolen Palestinian land, have been deemed illegal under international law.



We will learn about successful grassroots strategies in other districts, including community education, tabling, canvassing and mobilizing. Each of us can become informed, effective activists in the campaign to convince our state legislators–Assembly Member, Anna Kelles and Sen. Webb - to co-sponsor the NoOD bill.