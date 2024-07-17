Actually?... Revolution IS Possible! A Speech by Sunsara Taylor @ UCLA February 15

Subtitle: Actually?... Revolution IS Possible! A Speech by Sunsara Taylor @ UCLA February 15

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Sunsara Taylor (The RevComs); Annie Day (RNL Show)

Contributor: Michael Slate Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 17, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week we feature a talk by Sunsara Taylor, “Actually?... Revolution IS Possible! And If This Revolution Isn't Made Soon, Humanity Is Thoroughly F*CKED!” This is the full speech given at UCLA on February 15, 2024. Introduction by Annie Day. Following the talk, Sunsara Taylor answers questions from the audience.

Credits: Michael Slate, Host and Producer

Sunsara Taylor, Guest host

Henry Carson, Assistant Producer



Notes: Broadcast ready with a break at 47:31 and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.



