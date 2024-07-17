The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: July 17, 2024
Weekly Program
Michael Podhorzer, fmr Political Dir. & Assistant to the President of the AFL-CIO for strategic research; Bryan Bennett, Senior Director Polling & Analytics at the Hub Project; Michael Gerrard, an attorney working to see congestion pricing plan program..
July 17, 2024, midnight
GOP Uses Assassination Attempt to Shut Down Condemnation of Trump's Authoritarian Agenda; Poll Finds Americans Reject and Fear Trump's Rightwing Extremist 'Project 2025' Agenda; Activists Working to Reverse NY Gov. Hochul’s “Pause” on NYC Congestion Pricing Plan.

Released Date: July 17, 2024
