Between the Lines for July 17, 2024

Subtitle: Released Date: July 17, 2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Michael Podhorzer, fmr Political Dir. & Assistant to the President of the AFL-CIO for strategic research; Bryan Bennett, Senior Director Polling & Analytics at the Hub Project; Michael Gerrard, an attorney working to see congestion pricing plan program..

Date Published: July 17, 2024, midnight

Summary: GOP Uses Assassination Attempt to Shut Down Condemnation of Trump's Authoritarian Agenda; Poll Finds Americans Reject and Fear Trump's Rightwing Extremist 'Project 2025' Agenda; Activists Working to Reverse NY Gov. Hochul’s “Pause” on NYC Congestion Pricing Plan.

