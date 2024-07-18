The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour 2024 Summer Series 3
Michael Welch, Cory Doctorow
July 18, 2024, midnight
This week on the Global Research News Hour, we air a special lecture delivered by science fiction author, blogger, and journalist Cory Doctorow on Escaping the Enshittoscene. HE discusses the rapid, precipitous decline of every digital service we depend on, which he argues is designed by specific individuals. He also explains the changes the people can bring about delivering a new, better internet better able to confront genocide, environmental collapse, and rising fascism. It was sponsored by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives Manitoba Branch, and radio station CKUW.
Talk was recorded and slightly edited by Michael Welch

00:59:30 1 July 18, 2024
