Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, we air a special lecture delivered by science fiction author, blogger, and journalist Cory Doctorow on Escaping the Enshittoscene. HE discusses the rapid, precipitous decline of every digital service we depend on, which he argues is designed by specific individuals. He also explains the changes the people can bring about delivering a new, better internet better able to confront genocide, environmental collapse, and rising fascism. It was sponsored by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives Manitoba Branch, and radio station CKUW.