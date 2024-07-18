The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
TBR 240719 - The Backfire Effect*
Series:
The Thunderbolt
Subtitle:
The Backfire Effect*
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Dana
Contributor:
Dancing Angel Media
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
July 18, 2024, midnight
Summary:
This week’s archive radio show focuses on the media and its responsibility for where we are — and where are we anyway?
It’s time for political profundity leavened with fart jokes — meaning that it’s time for the Thunderbolt!
Credits:
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
Notes:
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired at various times in the past
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:27
Believe Me! (Originally Aired 2–7-20)
Music: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo — Snakefinger
02:26—07:24
Media Priorities: Torches & Pitchforks (Originally Aired 2-1-19)
Music: Yello — Caspian Hat Dance
07:24—16:51
Love & Hate (Originally Aired 2–1-19)
Music: Colonel Claypool's Bucket of Bernie Brains — The Meteors — Fresh Aire
16:50—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
27:00—27:30
The Backfire Effect (Originally Aired 6–15-18)
Music: The Fantastic Plastics — Mucca Pazza — Jeff Beck
27:30—41:31
———————————————————
Music Intro
41:28—41:41
Cool Fool
by Edgar Winter & the White Trash
41:40—44:47
Free Ride
by The Edgar Winter Band
44:46—47:50
Bladie Mae
by Johnny Winter
47:46—51:28
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:25—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Intro
0:00—0:02
Mother-In-Law Blues
by Johnny Winter
0:02—2:55
Dallas
by Johnny Winter
2:53—5:37
Credits
5:35—6:00
Version 1:
TBR 240719 - The Backfire Effect*
Description:
Regular Program
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:54:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 18, 2024
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:54:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
4
Version 2:
TBR 240719 - Bonus 6
Description:
Bonus 6
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:06:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 18, 2024
Location Recorded:
Olympia, WA
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:06:00
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
3
