Summary: Pick your spot in the sun and spend an hour contemplating life with a global soundtrack. It's new music fresh from the source, with soulful debuts from Indian Man and Canadian Nigerian, Sojiii. Kayam opens the Atlas with their Falafel Pop. Our Album Cover Of The Week by Meridian Brothers hits with En El Caribe Estoy Triste and Martin Buscaglia ponders the Brain, Orgasm, Envy & Sofia. Keeping time with the beat of the world on World Beat Canada Radio!