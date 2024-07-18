Pick your spot in the sun and spend an hour contemplating life with a global soundtrack. It's new music fresh from the source, with soulful debuts from Indian Man and Canadian Nigerian, Sojiii. Kayam opens the Atlas with their Falafel Pop. Our Album Cover Of The Week by Meridian Brothers hits with En El Caribe Estoy Triste and Martin Buscaglia ponders the Brain, Orgasm, Envy & Sofia. Keeping time with the beat of the world on World Beat Canada Radio!
Martin Buscaglia - Cerebro, Orgazmo, Envidia y Sofia Indian Man - Dual Winds (feat. La Perla Bogota) Sojiii- Izz Gon (Otilor) CANCON Five Alarm Funk - Mufasa CANCON KAYAM - Atlas Earthtones - Osanyin Chicha Libre - Tequila (feat. Son Rompe Pera) The Zawose Queens - Mapendo Invisible System - Skunk Funk Zuarez - O Faith Meridian Brothers - En El Caribe Estoy Triste Flamingo Pier - Mazunte Maetar - In The Sun