Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Action/Event
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 18, 2024, midnight
Pick your spot in the sun and spend an hour contemplating life with a global soundtrack. It's new music fresh from the source, with soulful debuts from Indian Man and Canadian Nigerian, Sojiii. Kayam opens the Atlas with their Falafel Pop. Our Album Cover Of The Week by Meridian Brothers hits with En El Caribe Estoy Triste and Martin Buscaglia ponders the Brain, Orgasm, Envy & Sofia. Keeping time with the beat of the world on World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
Martin Buscaglia - Cerebro, Orgazmo, Envidia y Sofia
Indian Man - Dual Winds (feat. La Perla Bogota)
Sojiii- Izz Gon (Otilor) CANCON
Five Alarm Funk - Mufasa CANCON
KAYAM - Atlas
Earthtones - Osanyin
Chicha Libre - Tequila (feat. Son Rompe Pera)
The Zawose Queens - Mapendo
Invisible System - Skunk Funk
Zuarez - O Faith
Meridian Brothers - En El Caribe Estoy Triste
Flamingo Pier - Mazunte
Maetar - In The Sun

59:10

World Beat Canada Radio July 20 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:59:10 1 July 18, 2024
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:10  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 