Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
July 18, 2024, midnight
Celebrating Shooglenifty's single Caravan Up North and their west coast swing of a Canadian tour. Crossing genres into Louisiana Cajun with Steve Riley. Grenadian Canadian, Kaia Kater teams up with Aoife O'Donovan on a debut PLUS many more from the Celtic nations. For over 20 years, you've got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Shooglenifty - Caravan Up North
Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys - Tite Fille De La Campagne
Glenn Graham - Little Donald's Wife CANCON
The McDades - Willie Reilly (Eccodek Remix) CANCON
John McSherry - The Wave-Sweeper
Dom DufF - Des Chemins Creux
Kaia Kater(feat. Aoife O'Donovan - The Witch​ CANCON
Dlu - Am Politician
Homeland - Modern Man
The Peatbog Faeries - Captain Couli's Parrot
Phamie Gow - Rain
Open The Door For Three - Fineen The Rover
Logical Fleadh - Bridgeton Nod

59:59

