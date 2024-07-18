Celebrating Shooglenifty's single Caravan Up North and their west coast swing of a Canadian tour. Crossing genres into Louisiana Cajun with Steve Riley. Grenadian Canadian, Kaia Kater teams up with Aoife O'Donovan on a debut PLUS many more from the Celtic nations. For over 20 years, you've got your Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Shooglenifty - Caravan Up North Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys - Tite Fille De La Campagne Glenn Graham - Little Donald's Wife CANCON The McDades - Willie Reilly (Eccodek Remix) CANCON John McSherry - The Wave-Sweeper Dom DufF - Des Chemins Creux Kaia Kater(feat. Aoife O'Donovan - The Witch CANCON Dlu - Am Politician Homeland - Modern Man The Peatbog Faeries - Captain Couli's Parrot Phamie Gow - Rain Open The Door For Three - Fineen The Rover Logical Fleadh - Bridgeton Nod