Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK World Radio Japan, France 24, and Radio Havana Cuba.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr240719.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- An interview with Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur on the Human Rights situation in Palestine. She was heavily criticized by Israel, along with the US and France, for describing the Israeli actions in Palestine in a paper entitled "Anatomy of a Genocide." She says that the Israeli military has broken humanitarian law by distorting the principle of proportionality and killing tens of thousands of civilians- justifying the deaths by claiming they were being used as shields. She says that genocide in Palestine precedes the existence of Hamas by decades, and did not begin after October 7th. She says the war has created an unprecedented crisis in international relations and law. Then a brief report on an Israeli bombing attack on Tuesday on another UN school housing displaced Palestinians, killing dozens of people mostly civilians.



From JAPAN- The Japanese PM has personally apologized for the 25,000 forced sterilizations under a so-called eugenic protection law, that was in effect from 1948 until 1996. Nuclear regulators told TEPCO, the company that operates the devastated nuclear power plant in Fukushima, that they must do more to prevent safety and security lapses.



From CUBA- A Viewpoint on the telecommunication problems in Cuba caused by US sanctions on countries supplying equipment with US made components. Venezuelan President Maduro faces an election on July 28th. The Iranian President-elect Pezeshkian said he will not respond to US pressure, and that his country has no nuclear weapons. Israeli forces continue to kidnap Palestinians, over 9000 since October- UN experts and human rights groups say that they are routinely beaten and tortured.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"It is not enough for journalists to see themselves as mere messengers without understanding the hidden agendas of the message and the myths that surround it. "

-John Pilger



Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net