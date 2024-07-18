Francis Moore Lappe — "Toward Understanding the Predicament"

Subtitle:

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Francis Moore Lappe & Barry Vogel, Esq.

Contributor: Radio Curious - Barry Vogel Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 18, 2024, midnight

Summary: There is a lot of discussion about hope in this time of the pending election for president. Francis Moore Lappe, author of, “Diet for a Small Planet,” discusses the need to give up certain old assumptions in her new book, “Getting a Grip: Clarity, Creativity and Courage in a World Gone Mad.” One path to abandoning old assumptions comes from curiosity, which is also a guiding principal for this program. When I visited with Francis Moore Lappe on Feburary 20, 2008, from her office in Cambridge, Massachusetts, we discussed curiosity and her reflection that she should have included “curiosity” in her title of, “Getting a Grip.”



The book she recommends is, “The Field: The Quest for the Secret Force of the Universe,” by Lynne McTaggart.

Credits: Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.

Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.

Notes: As Radio Curious begins the 33d year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.



We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.

Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.



Thank you for listening.

Barry Vogel, Host and Producer



