We'll hear new music from Mavis Staples, spin a set of West African electronic music & funk, and pay tribute to Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, co-founder of the SNCC Freedom Singers, who recently passed on.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man [#]" from Living Black! ENDRECHERI "Lovey Dovey" from GO TO FUNK Johnny Guitar Watson "Funk Beyond the Call of Duty" FSQ ft Dolette McDonald "I Zimbra - Soul Clap Remix" Sonny Gullage "Go Be Free" Billy Preston "Shotgun" from Don't Let Me Catch You Crying Mavis Staples "Worthy" Black Sugar "Understanding" from Black Sugar The Headhunters "Rima" from Survival Of The Fittest Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down The Line" from Stone Rollin' Mel Carter "When A Boy Falls In Love" from The SAR Records Story Disc 2 The Abyssinian Baptist Choir "I Want To Ride That Glory Train" from Shakin' The Rafters: Abyssinian Baptist Gospel Choir Under The Direction of Professor Alex Bradford Aretha Franklin "Only The One You Love" from A Bit Of Soul Hong Cuong "Tu Anh Tu Em" from Saigon Supersound vol 3 Il Camillas "Giovane Donna" from Costa Brava SNCC Freedom Singers "We Shall Not Be Moved" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2 SNCC Freedom Singers "Woke Up This Morning with My Mind On Freedom" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2 SNCC Freedom Singers "Which Side Are You On?" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2 Apagya Show Band "Sika Nti" from Ghana Funk William Oneyeabor "The Moon and the Sun" from Box Set Mamman Sani & Tropikal Camel "Nomadic" Dorothy Ashby "The Moving Finger" from The Rubaiyat of Dorothy Ashby Yusef Lateef "Brother" from The Man with the Big Front Yard Disc 1 Blackalicious "Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni" from Nia Dyke & the Blazers "My Sisters' and My Brothers' Day is Comin'" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles Patrizia & Jimmy "Trust Your Child (Part 1)" Leon Thomas "Come Along" from The Leon Thomas Album Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M