Notes: PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1



Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA

Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man [#]" from Living Black!

ENDRECHERI "Lovey Dovey" from GO TO FUNK

Johnny Guitar Watson "Funk Beyond the Call of Duty"

FSQ ft Dolette McDonald "I Zimbra - Soul Clap Remix"

Sonny Gullage "Go Be Free"

Billy Preston "Shotgun" from Don't Let Me Catch You Crying

Mavis Staples "Worthy"

Black Sugar "Understanding" from Black Sugar

The Headhunters "Rima" from Survival Of The Fittest

Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down The Line" from Stone Rollin'

Mel Carter "When A Boy Falls In Love" from The SAR Records Story Disc 2

The Abyssinian Baptist Choir "I Want To Ride That Glory Train" from Shakin' The Rafters: Abyssinian Baptist Gospel Choir Under The Direction of Professor Alex Bradford

Aretha Franklin "Only The One You Love" from A Bit Of Soul

Hong Cuong "Tu Anh Tu Em" from Saigon Supersound vol 3

Il Camillas "Giovane Donna" from Costa Brava

SNCC Freedom Singers "We Shall Not Be Moved" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2

SNCC Freedom Singers "Woke Up This Morning with My Mind On Freedom" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2

SNCC Freedom Singers "Which Side Are You On?" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2

Apagya Show Band "Sika Nti" from Ghana Funk

William Oneyeabor "The Moon and the Sun" from Box Set

Mamman Sani & Tropikal Camel "Nomadic"

Dorothy Ashby "The Moving Finger" from The Rubaiyat of Dorothy Ashby

Yusef Lateef "Brother" from The Man with the Big Front Yard Disc 1

Blackalicious "Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni" from Nia

Dyke & the Blazers "My Sisters' and My Brothers' Day is Comin'" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles

Patrizia & Jimmy "Trust Your Child (Part 1)"

Leon Thomas "Come Along" from The Leon Thomas Album

Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M