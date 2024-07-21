The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
UpFront Soul
Funk, soul, and jazz: UpFront Soul with Sanguine Fromage. 120 minutes of soulful sounds to which you may get down.
Sanguine Fromage - for questions or comments about UpFront Soul, email Sanguine at upfrontsoul@gmail.com
 Sanguine Fromage, WERU-FM  Contact Contributor
July 21, 2024, midnight
We'll hear new music from Mavis Staples, spin a set of West African electronic music & funk, and pay tribute to Dr. Bernice Johnson Reagon, co-founder of the SNCC Freedom Singers, who recently passed on.
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1

Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA
Charles Earland "Message from a Black Man [#]" from Living Black!
ENDRECHERI "Lovey Dovey" from GO TO FUNK
Johnny Guitar Watson "Funk Beyond the Call of Duty"
FSQ ft Dolette McDonald "I Zimbra - Soul Clap Remix"
Sonny Gullage "Go Be Free"
Billy Preston "Shotgun" from Don't Let Me Catch You Crying
Mavis Staples "Worthy"
Black Sugar "Understanding" from Black Sugar
The Headhunters "Rima" from Survival Of The Fittest
Raphael Saadiq "Movin' Down The Line" from Stone Rollin'
Mel Carter "When A Boy Falls In Love" from The SAR Records Story Disc 2
The Abyssinian Baptist Choir "I Want To Ride That Glory Train" from Shakin' The Rafters: Abyssinian Baptist Gospel Choir Under The Direction of Professor Alex Bradford
Aretha Franklin "Only The One You Love" from A Bit Of Soul
Hong Cuong "Tu Anh Tu Em" from Saigon Supersound vol 3
Il Camillas "Giovane Donna" from Costa Brava
SNCC Freedom Singers "We Shall Not Be Moved" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2
SNCC Freedom Singers "Woke Up This Morning with My Mind On Freedom" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2
SNCC Freedom Singers "Which Side Are You On?" from Voices of the Civil Rights Movement Black American Freedom Songs 1960-1966 Disc 2
Apagya Show Band "Sika Nti" from Ghana Funk
William Oneyeabor "The Moon and the Sun" from Box Set
Mamman Sani & Tropikal Camel "Nomadic"
Dorothy Ashby "The Moving Finger" from The Rubaiyat of Dorothy Ashby
Yusef Lateef "Brother" from The Man with the Big Front Yard Disc 1
Blackalicious "Ego Tripping by Nikki Giovanni" from Nia
Dyke & the Blazers "My Sisters' and My Brothers' Day is Comin'" from Dyke's Greatest Hits - The Complete Singles
Patrizia & Jimmy "Trust Your Child (Part 1)"
Leon Thomas "Come Along" from The Leon Thomas Album
Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night on A&M

UpFrontSoul202428h1 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 July 21, 2024
Blue Hill ME (Wabanaki territory)
 00:59:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 