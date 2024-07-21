I found another pile of old records to play on Backbeat this week including pioneering female country music singers Bonnie Guitar and Jean Shepard (pictured), some fine gospel from the Swan Silvertones and the Selah Singers, train songs from Jamaica and Tennessee, Tampa Red reviving one of his own songs and Jimmy McGriff giving a Ray Charles hit the Hammond B3 treatment. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three parts to insert breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - You'd Better Mind 1958 Butterball Paige - I'm Too Old to Boogie Anymore 1949 Buddy & Ella Johnson - They Don't Want Me to Rock No More 1957 The Swan Silvertones - Rock My Soul 1960 Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Black and Blues 1937 Cab Calloway - Beale Street Mama 1932 Little Sylvia - Drive Daddy, Drive 1952 The Ethiopians - Train to Skaville 1967 Roy Acuff - Tennessee Central 1947 Bonnie Guitar - Mister Fire Eyes 1957 The Selah Singers - Trouble In The Land 1958 Jimmy McGriff - Kiko 1964 Roy Head & The Traits - Treat Her Right. 1965 Clarence "Frogman" Henry - Troubles, Troubles 1956 Otis Williams & The Charms - Hearts Of Stone 1954 Varetta Dillard - Them There Eyes 1952 Tampa Red - When Things Go Wrong With You 1949 The Equals - Baby Come Back 1968 Jean Shepard - Memory 1958 Ricky Nelson - Just A Little Too Much 1959 Al Lerman - Chugging Blues 2012