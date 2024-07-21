The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
July 21, 2024, midnight
I found another pile of old records to play on Backbeat this week including pioneering female country music singers Bonnie Guitar and Jean Shepard (pictured), some fine gospel from the Swan Silvertones and the Selah Singers, train songs from Jamaica and Tennessee, Tampa Red reviving one of his own songs and Jimmy McGriff giving a Ray Charles hit the Hammond B3 treatment.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three parts to insert breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - You'd Better Mind 1958
Butterball Paige - I'm Too Old to Boogie Anymore 1949
Buddy & Ella Johnson - They Don't Want Me to Rock No More 1957
The Swan Silvertones - Rock My Soul 1960
Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Black and Blues 1937
Cab Calloway - Beale Street Mama 1932
Little Sylvia - Drive Daddy, Drive 1952
The Ethiopians - Train to Skaville 1967
Roy Acuff - Tennessee Central 1947
Bonnie Guitar - Mister Fire Eyes 1957
The Selah Singers - Trouble In The Land 1958
Jimmy McGriff - Kiko 1964
Roy Head & The Traits - Treat Her Right. 1965
Clarence "Frogman" Henry - Troubles, Troubles 1956
Otis Williams & The Charms - Hearts Of Stone 1954
Varetta Dillard - Them There Eyes 1952
Tampa Red - When Things Go Wrong With You 1949
The Equals - Baby Come Back 1968
Jean Shepard - Memory 1958
Ricky Nelson - Just A Little Too Much 1959
Al Lerman - Chugging Blues 2012

00:58:00 1 July 21, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
