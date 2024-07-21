Episode 197 July 21 2024 Wading thru another pile of old records that'll bring a smile to your face

Summary: I found another pile of old records to play on Backbeat this week including pioneering female country music singers Bonnie Guitar and Jean Shepard (pictured), some fine gospel from the Swan Silvertones and the Selah Singers, train songs from Jamaica and Tennessee, Tampa Red reviving one of his own songs and Jimmy McGriff giving a Ray Charles hit the Hammond B3 treatment.

Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee - You'd Better Mind 1958

Butterball Paige - I'm Too Old to Boogie Anymore 1949

Buddy & Ella Johnson - They Don't Want Me to Rock No More 1957

The Swan Silvertones - Rock My Soul 1960

Ocie Stockard & The Wanderers - Black and Blues 1937

Cab Calloway - Beale Street Mama 1932

Little Sylvia - Drive Daddy, Drive 1952

The Ethiopians - Train to Skaville 1967

Roy Acuff - Tennessee Central 1947

Bonnie Guitar - Mister Fire Eyes 1957

The Selah Singers - Trouble In The Land 1958

Jimmy McGriff - Kiko 1964

Roy Head & The Traits - Treat Her Right. 1965

Clarence "Frogman" Henry - Troubles, Troubles 1956

Otis Williams & The Charms - Hearts Of Stone 1954

Varetta Dillard - Them There Eyes 1952

Tampa Red - When Things Go Wrong With You 1949

The Equals - Baby Come Back 1968

Jean Shepard - Memory 1958

Ricky Nelson - Just A Little Too Much 1959

Al Lerman - Chugging Blues 2012



