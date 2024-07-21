Summary: 1. Samurai - Lupe Fiasco

2. Let Off A Couple - The Beatnuts

3. Let Off A Couple II The Beatnuts ft. A.L. and the Rawcotiks

4. Tribute to Tribe (Book of Tribe remix) Es & DJ Shag

5. Love I Can Feel - Thought Provokah

6. When the Sun Shines - Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos

7. Powerful - Inna Meth

8. Boomerang - Ricky Lix

9. Flotte - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg ft. Herr König

10. Good Vibes -The Dirty Ol' Men ft. Boog Brown

11. Rolling Thunder - Gambit Ramsay ft. Thunny Brown and DJ Grouch

12. Usurp The Throne - Dialog

13. Be ILL - Rakim ft.Kurupt and Masta Killa

14. It's A Vibe - Cap Kendricks

15. Forever The Artist - J Shiltz

16. Grown - Frank-N-Dank & DJ Mitsu The Beats ft. Maine Soul and King Michael Coy

17. Someday - Edo.G & Tone Spliff

18. Addiction (Everything) - Nonchalant

19. Pipe Dreams - Supastition ft. Silvandgold

20. Density - J-Ideas

21. Jazztitude - Alcynoos & Parental ft. Lawiss and Dan Amozig



