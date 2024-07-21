The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
11
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
July 21, 2024, midnight
1. Samurai - Lupe Fiasco
2. Let Off A Couple - The Beatnuts
3. Let Off A Couple II The Beatnuts ft. A.L. and the Rawcotiks
4. Tribute to Tribe (Book of Tribe remix) Es & DJ Shag
5. Love I Can Feel - Thought Provokah
6. When the Sun Shines - Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos
7. Powerful - Inna Meth
8. Boomerang - Ricky Lix
9. Flotte - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg ft. Herr König
10. Good Vibes -The Dirty Ol' Men ft. Boog Brown
11. Rolling Thunder - Gambit Ramsay ft. Thunny Brown and DJ Grouch
12. Usurp The Throne - Dialog
13. Be ILL - Rakim ft.Kurupt and Masta Killa
14. It's A Vibe - Cap Kendricks
15. Forever The Artist - J Shiltz
16. Grown - Frank-N-Dank & DJ Mitsu The Beats ft. Maine Soul and King Michael Coy
17. Someday - Edo.G & Tone Spliff
18. Addiction (Everything) - Nonchalant
19. Pipe Dreams - Supastition ft. Silvandgold
20. Density - J-Ideas
21. Jazztitude - Alcynoos & Parental ft. Lawiss and Dan Amozig
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

00:59:52 1 July 14, 2024
Gammatorium
 00:59:52  192Kbps mp3
(82.2MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 