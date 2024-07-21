1. Samurai - Lupe Fiasco 2. Let Off A Couple - The Beatnuts 3. Let Off A Couple II The Beatnuts ft. A.L. and the Rawcotiks 4. Tribute to Tribe (Book of Tribe remix) Es & DJ Shag 5. Love I Can Feel - Thought Provokah 6. When the Sun Shines - Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos 7. Powerful - Inna Meth 8. Boomerang - Ricky Lix 9. Flotte - Samoh, Schmero & Schulleg ft. Herr König 10. Good Vibes -The Dirty Ol' Men ft. Boog Brown 11. Rolling Thunder - Gambit Ramsay ft. Thunny Brown and DJ Grouch 12. Usurp The Throne - Dialog 13. Be ILL - Rakim ft.Kurupt and Masta Killa 14. It's A Vibe - Cap Kendricks 15. Forever The Artist - J Shiltz 16. Grown - Frank-N-Dank & DJ Mitsu The Beats ft. Maine Soul and King Michael Coy 17. Someday - Edo.G & Tone Spliff 18. Addiction (Everything) - Nonchalant 19. Pipe Dreams - Supastition ft. Silvandgold 20. Density - J-Ideas 21. Jazztitude - Alcynoos & Parental ft. Lawiss and Dan Amozig
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.