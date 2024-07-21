World cities projected to go 4 degrees C hotter and beyond " scientist Lei Zhao. Dr. Robert Nicholls of UK Tyndall Centre finds plans to green the planet with bio energy creates water stress for billions of people. Johannes Lohmann from the University of Copenhagen warns Earth will hit climate tipping points much sooner than expected due to the rate of climate change.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
