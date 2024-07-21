The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Radio Ecoshock Show
hair-raising triple science
Johannes Lohmann, Robert Nicholls, Lei Zhao
World cities projected to go 4 degrees C hotter and beyond " scientist Lei Zhao. Dr. Robert Nicholls of UK Tyndall Centre finds plans to green the planet with bio energy creates water stress for billions of people. Johannes Lohmann from the University of Copenhagen warns Earth will hit climate tipping points much sooner than expected due to the rate of climate change.
Interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:54 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

