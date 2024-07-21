The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Truth and Justice Radio
AlJazeera invistigate the event of October 7th.
Host: John Roberts, Speakers: Kevin Herton, Richard Sanders
July 21, 2024, midnight
The lies that Israel has told to justify its Genocidal response to Hamas’ October 7th attack have driven that false narrative into the Mouths of President Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and most of the mainstream media. We hear of mass rapes, beheaded and incinerated children, and other outrageous atrocities allegedly committed by Hamas during their raid. Yes, war crimes were committed by Hamas, but so many of these outrageous atrocities have not been confirmed by forensic evidence, substantive photographs or even the production of the mutilated babies.
John Roberts, Kevin Herton, Richard Sanders, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low
00:40:21 1 April 7, 2024
Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
