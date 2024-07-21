This Week In Palestine - AlJazeera invistigate the event of October 7th.

Subtitle: AlJazeera invistigate the event of October 7th.

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host: John Roberts, Speakers: Kevin Herton, Richard Sanders

Date Published: July 21, 2024, midnight

Summary: The lies that Israel has told to justify its Genocidal response to Hamas’ October 7th attack have driven that false narrative into the Mouths of President Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and most of the mainstream media. We hear of mass rapes, beheaded and incinerated children, and other outrageous atrocities allegedly committed by Hamas during their raid. Yes, war crimes were committed by Hamas, but so many of these outrageous atrocities have not been confirmed by forensic evidence, substantive photographs or even the production of the mutilated babies.

Credits: John Roberts, Kevin Herton, Richard Sanders, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low

