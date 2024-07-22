The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
July 22, 2024, midnight
Manu Chao is sounding like the old Manu Chao; the title track of Superfónicos' difficult first album; new music from Orquesta Akokán and old music from the Cuban bandas gigantes who preceded them; Tete Mbambisa's updated South African marabi; a new single from desert blues heroes Etran de L’Aïr; a fabulous anthology of África Negra from São Tomé & Príncipe
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

Manu Chao | France-Spain | São Paulo Motoboy | São Paulo Motoboy - Single | Because Music | 2024
Manu Chao | France-Spain | La Primavera | Próxima Estación... Esperanza | Virgin | 2000
Manu Chao | France-Spain | Me Gustas Tú | Próxima Estación... Esperanza | Virgin | 2000
Manu Chao | France-Spain | Denia | Próxima Estación... Esperanza | Virgin | 2000

Combo Daguerre | France-Perú-Colombia-Venezuela-USA | Son Ombre | Fracassines | Barbès | 2024
Saturno 4000 | Germany-Colombia-Italy | Solar Heart | Ma Belle Fille / Solar Heart - Single | Batov | 2024
Los Fulanos | Spain | Blue Monday | Blue Monday / Why Don't We Do Some Boogaloo? - Single | Lovemonk | 2024
Superfónicos | USA-Colombia | Renaceré | Renaceré | Spaceflight | 2024

Orquesta Sensación | Cuba | Tiene Sabor | Tiene Sabor | Puchito | 1959
Orquesta Akokán | Cuba-USA | Cha-Cha-Cha Pa'Ca | Caracoles | Daptone | 2024
Rolando Laserie | Cuba | Para Mi Isla Un Son | Cuban Pearls 1: Cuba - Soneros De Ayer Y De Hoy | Syllart | 2007-1957
Beny Moré Y Su Orquesta | Cuba | Que Bueno Baila Usted | Asi Es … Beny | RCA | 1958
Carlos Argentino Et La Sonora Matancera | Argentina-Cuba | Ave María Lola | Guaracha EP | Seeco | 1958

Tete Mbambisa | South Africa | African Day | African Day | As-Shams / The Sun | 2024-1976

Afous D'Afous | Algeria | Tarhanine Tegla | Tarhanine Tegla / Tarhanam Toussassi - Single | Sahel Sounds | 2016
Mdou Moctar | Niger | Imajighen | Funeral For Justice | Matador | 2024
Etran De L’Aïr | Niger | Ighre Massina | Ighre Massina - Single | Sahel Sounds | 2024

África Negra | São Tomé & Príncipe | Numigo Iami Ê | Antologia Vol. 2 | Bongo Joe | 2024-1979
Sangazuza | São Tomé & Príncipe | Sun Malé | Quando Eu Parti | Arsom | 1983

Download Program Podcast
01:59:57 1 July 21, 2024
Richmond VA USA
  View Script
    
 01:59:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 5 Download File...
 