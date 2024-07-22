|
|This Week In Palestine
|Al Shifa Hospital - Mondoweiss podcast
|Host: John Roberts
| Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC) Contact Contributor
|
|July 22, 2024, midnight
| The destruction of Gaza - Al Shifa Hospital - Mondoweiss podcast
|Host: John Roberts, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low
|Mondoweiss podcast: speaking about the destruction of Gaza and Al Shifa Hospital
|00:51:30
| April 21, 2024
|Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
