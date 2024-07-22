Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome back from the Innu First Nations, Quebec, Canada, Mr. Shauit is in the house. Singer, songwriter and performer, he’ll be stopping in to tell us about his new album “Natukun,” Indigrenous Folk, Reggae at it best. You can read all about Shauit at our place on the web at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/shauit



Enjoy music from Shauit, 1915, Mike Paul, Celeigh Cardinal, Jalmy, Marroquino, Marx Cassity, Dan L'initie, Yves Lambert, QVLN, Morgan Toney, Emma Stevens, Qacung, Airjazz, Blue Moon Marquee, Blackbird, Quiltman, XIT, Khu.eex, Q052, Angela Amarual, Def-i, Daygot Leeyos, Beny Esguerra, Los Amigos invisibles, Natalia Clavier, VOXMANA, Berk Jodoin, Garret T. Willie, Janet Panic, Caley Watts, Casper Lomayesva, B-Side Players and much more.



Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.