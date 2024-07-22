Summary: Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.ZR.00

Published on July 22nd, 2024



Episode Zero,

The End to an Era

(Last Episode for the Podcast)



All good things must come to an end, and so is the case with CWB Podcast. After nearly thirteen years of off and on publishing, this will be the last episode. Why, well listen to the episode for a broader explanation, Just know I have enjoyed producing this podcast for these many years. The decision to end this podcast was easier than I thought it would be, but it wasn’t a decision I made lighty nor was it one that blindsided me. You may all recall when I brought the podcast back in 2023 I mentioned I had thought on ending the podcast two years earlier, the truth is that was not the first time I had contemplated moving on from publishing it. Ultimately different reasons kept me wanting to publish it, until the last few months when I started to understand why I had struggled to maintain a consistent recording and releasing schedule and why I had contemplated moving on from the podcast so many times. Once I could see these reasons clearly, all I had to do was figure out when I was going to end the podcast. I had thought about September, then maybe November after the election or the end of the year or possibly even after VP Kamala Harris now turned Presidential candidate, was sworn in to office on Jan 20th, 2025 (I literally am writing this 13 hours after the announcement); but as perfect as those dates seem, one reality knocked them all out of consideration. From May 2024 to the present date, I haven’t released three new episodes of the podcast. With this knowledge I calculated the likelihood of my producing many more episodes between now and those dates, and though I could produce a ton of new episodes; I wouldn’t likely do so because of how busy I have been. So, the question arose, why am I delaying the inevitable? There is no time like the present. I want to think you all for your support, thank you for allowing me into your lives, thank you for putting up with my sometimes disjointed presentation style, thank you for entertaining my thinking process and thoughts, thank you for viewing my ideas and opinions as relevant, but most importantly, thank you for the last 13 years. Just know, I am no longer waiting for something for a week or a month or a year, I have found my soul’s passion and it’s not in politics. I wish you all the best. Peace, Love and Humanitarianism. – Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa

NOTE – The above picture appeared in as the cover art for one of the earliest episodes of CWB Podcast

Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com

