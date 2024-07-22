The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Class War Battlefield Podcast
Announcement
Vphiamer Adis (Host
 Mahoka Mwako Asili Temple  Contact Contributor
July 22, 2024, midnight
Class War Battlefield Podcast Episode 2024.ZR.00
Published on July 22nd, 2024

Episode Zero,
The End to an Era
(Last Episode for the Podcast)

All good things must come to an end, and so is the case with CWB Podcast. After nearly thirteen years of off and on publishing, this will be the last episode. Why, well listen to the episode for a broader explanation, Just know I have enjoyed producing this podcast for these many years. The decision to end this podcast was easier than I thought it would be, but it wasn’t a decision I made lighty nor was it one that blindsided me. You may all recall when I brought the podcast back in 2023 I mentioned I had thought on ending the podcast two years earlier, the truth is that was not the first time I had contemplated moving on from publishing it. Ultimately different reasons kept me wanting to publish it, until the last few months when I started to understand why I had struggled to maintain a consistent recording and releasing schedule and why I had contemplated moving on from the podcast so many times. Once I could see these reasons clearly, all I had to do was figure out when I was going to end the podcast. I had thought about September, then maybe November after the election or the end of the year or possibly even after VP Kamala Harris now turned Presidential candidate, was sworn in to office on Jan 20th, 2025 (I literally am writing this 13 hours after the announcement); but as perfect as those dates seem, one reality knocked them all out of consideration. From May 2024 to the present date, I haven’t released three new episodes of the podcast. With this knowledge I calculated the likelihood of my producing many more episodes between now and those dates, and though I could produce a ton of new episodes; I wouldn’t likely do so because of how busy I have been. So, the question arose, why am I delaying the inevitable? There is no time like the present. I want to think you all for your support, thank you for allowing me into your lives, thank you for putting up with my sometimes disjointed presentation style, thank you for entertaining my thinking process and thoughts, thank you for viewing my ideas and opinions as relevant, but most importantly, thank you for the last 13 years. Just know, I am no longer waiting for something for a week or a month or a year, I have found my soul’s passion and it’s not in politics. I wish you all the best. Peace, Love and Humanitarianism. – Vphiamer Adis Ogaarwa
NOTE – The above picture appeared in as the cover art for one of the earliest episodes of CWB Podcast
To Donate to CWB – (CashApp – $CWBPodcast) (Paypal – CWBPodcast); Give as little as $5 a month to help me continue to produce these regularly!
Music Used in the opening, Curtis Mayfield’s Think, Brandy’s The Definition and Marvin Gaye’s Inner City Blues or Michael Jackson’s They Don’t Really Care About Us. If you have any questions, comments or concerns please contact me at vphiamer.adis.ogaarwa@outlook.com
Find Every 2023 Episode Published on my CWB Podcast Blog
https://classwarbattlefieldpodcast.wordpress.com/

LINKS
Link to the Complete History of Rome Series by Michael Duncan - http://radio4all.net/program/114876

Links to Black Leftist Media Sources
Dr. Oba T’shaka Show - https://www.youtube.com/@TheDrObaTShakaShow
Black Power Media - https://www.youtube.com/@BlackPowerMedia.
Roland Martin Unfiltered - https://www.youtube.com/@rolandsmartin
Black Star Network - https://www.youtube.com/@blackstarnetwork
The Karen Hunter Show - https://www.youtube.com/@KarenHunterShow
Michael Imhotep - https://www.youtube.com/@MichaelImhotep

Link to Progressive News Sources
Break Through News - https://www.youtube.com/@BreakThroughNews
Activist News Network - https://www.youtube.com/@activistnewsnetwork
APTN News - https://www.youtube.com/@aptnnews
The Analysis News - https://www.youtube.com/@theAnalysisnews
TeleSur English - https://www.youtube.com/@telesurenglish
The Real News Network - https://www.youtube.com/@therealnews
Democracy @ Work - https://www.youtube.com/@democracyatwrk
The Dollop w/ Dave Anthony & Gareth Reynolds - https://www.youtube.com/@dollopcomedy

Links to Progressive Media Sources
Professional Left Podcast - http://professionalleft.blogspot.com/
Nicole Sandler Show - https://nicolesandler.com/
Renegade Cut - https://www.youtube.com/@renegadecut9875
Rational National - https://www.youtube.com/@therationalnational
The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder - https://www.youtube.com/@TheMajorityReport
Robert Reich - https://www.youtube.com/@RBReich
Dollemore Daily - https://www.youtube.com/@dollemore
Brittany Page - https://www.youtube.com/@brittanyepage
The Thom Hartmann Program - https://www.youtube.com/@thomhartmann
Countdown with Keith Olbermann - https://www.youtube.com/@CountdownWithKO
The Young Turks - https://www.youtube.com/@TheYoungTurks
Beau of the Fifth Column - https://www.youtube.com/@BeauoftheFifthColumn
The Humanist Report - https://www.youtube.com/@TheHumanistReport
Christopher Titus’ Armageddon Update - https://www.youtube.com/@christophertitustv
Some More News - https://www.youtube.com/@SMN
Farron Balanced - https://www.youtube.com/@FarronBalanced
Lewis Black’s Rantcast - https://www.youtube.com/@OfficialLewisBlack
Leeja Miller - https://www.youtube.com/@LeejaMiller
Left Reckoning - https://www.youtube.com/@LeftReckoning
Second Thought - https://www.youtube.com/@SecondThought
Secular Talk - https://www.youtube.com/@SecularTalk
Tennessee Brando - https://www.youtube.com/@TennesseeBrando
Brian Tyler Cohen - https://www.youtube.com/@briantylercohen
Current Affairs - https://www.youtube.com/@CurrentAffairsMag
Radical Reviewer - https://www.youtube.com/@RadicalReviewer
Egberto Willies - https://www.youtube.com/@EgbertoWillies
The Ring of Fire - https://www.youtube.com/@TheRingofFire
The David Pakman Show - https://www.youtube.com/@thedavidpakmanshow
Hal Sparks - https://www.youtube.com/@Infotainmentwars
The Progressive Soap Box - https://www.youtube.com/@JamarlThomas
The Rational Boomer - https://www.youtube.com/@rationalboomer
Blue Dot in Texas - https://www.youtube.com/@ABlueDotInTexas
The Chris Hedges Report - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhvPB4lyc4dTYddugVNduk4TEtC0EXeaw

Links to Progressive Podcast Sources
The Bradcast - https://bradblog.com/
Best of the Left Podcast - https://www.bestoftheleft.com/
The Dollop - https://allthingscomedy.com/podcast/the-dollop
Class Wars Podcast - https://classwars2.blogspot.com/
Hardcore History w/ Dan Carlin - https://www.dancarlin.com/hardcore-history-series/
Millennials are killing Capitalism - https://millennialsarekillingcapitalism.libsyn.com/
The Energy Transition Show - https://xenetwork.org/ets/
Law and Disorder - https://lawanddisorder.org/
Democracy Now - https://www.democracynow.org/
Progressive Voices Network - https://www.progressivevoices.com/

List to Progressive Video Essayists and More
Shaun - https://www.youtube.com/@Shaun_vids
Theory & Philosophy - https://www.youtube.com/@TheoryPhilosophy
Then & Now - https://www.youtube.com/@ThenNow

Download Program Podcast
01:04:27 1 July 22, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:04:27  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 