Working While Queer (Part 2) & global LGBTQ news!

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 07-22-2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Donald J. Trump; Ron DeSantis; Marjorie Taylor Greene; Ron Johnson; Dr. Khôra Martel; Alaina Kupec; Dr. Jenna Brownfield.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 23, 2024, midnight

Summary: Working while queer ain’t always rainbows; South Korea’s lesbian and gay couples win equal spousal health coverage, Burkina Faso’s junta announces plans to criminalize same-gender sex, U.S. Republicans convene to confirm Trump’s candidacy and solidify anti-queer positions, John Deere dumps diversity under “anti-woke” pressure, a Golden State school district sues Governor Newsom for protecting trans kids, Elon Musk flees pro-queer California and erases Pink Media’s hashtags.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor, with technical assistance by Daniel Huecias, and was reported this week by Ava Davis & Joe Boehnlein. Correspondent: David Hunt. Additional material: Armistead Maupin. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Electric Light Orchestra; Huey Lewis & the News; Hotham; J.A.K.

