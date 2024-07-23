The first part of today’s episode has us discussing the final moments of Sonya Massey’s life. She called the police to investigate a suspected prowler at her home and the officers came into her house and shot her in the face.
In the second part of the show, we discuss last weekend’s announcement from Joe Biden and the subsequent endorsement of Kamala Harris as she campaigns for the presidency of the United States of America.
Our Way Black History Fact highlights exoneration of 256 Black sailors who were unjustly court martialed after refusing to work in dangerous conditions, as well as the Port Chicago 50 who were originally imprisoned for their defiance.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.