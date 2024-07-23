Summary: The first part of today’s episode has us discussing the final moments of Sonya Massey’s life. She called the police to investigate a suspected prowler at her home and the officers came into her house and shot her in the face.



In the second part of the show, we discuss last weekend’s announcement from Joe Biden and the subsequent endorsement of Kamala Harris as she campaigns for the presidency of the United States of America.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights exoneration of 256 Black sailors who were unjustly court martialed after refusing to work in dangerous conditions, as well as the Port Chicago 50 who were originally imprisoned for their defiance.

