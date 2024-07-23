Panel 1 from the No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference, held in Washington, DC on July 6, 2024 as a counter-summit to NATO's 75th Anniversary Summit held the following week.
00:00:00 Ann Wright (1:34) 00:01:34 David Swanson (1:02) 00:02:36 Sevim Dagdelen (22:34) 00:25:00 Ann Wright introduces Ben Grosscup (:27) 00:25:27 Ben Grosscup (5:46) 00:31:13 Ann Wright introduces moderator Sheen Kim (:27) 00:31:40 Sheen Kim (6:24) 00:38:04 Reiner Braun (12:51) 00:50:55 Sheen Kim (:03) 00:50:58 Djibo Sobukwe (13:01) 01:03:59 Sheen Kim (:05) 01:04:04 K.J. Noh (9:39) 01:13:43 Sheen Kim (:05) 01:13:48 Ju-Hyun Park (12:08) 01:25:56 Sheen Kim (:24) 01:26:20 Krys Cerisier (13:17) 01:39:37 End
There are THREE versions of this panel on the R4A server:
Version 1: The full talk (01:39:37) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add a voiceover.
Version 2: The full talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.
Version 3: A 00:55:30 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3), with segments from Sevim Dagdelen, Ben Grosscup, Ju-Hyun Park, and Krys Cerisier. Includes my intro/mid/outro.
