No to NATO, Yes to Peace - Panel 1

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ann Wright, David Swanson, Sevim Dagdelen, Ben Grosscup, Sheen Kim, Reiner Braun, Djibo Sobukwe, K.J. Noh, Ju-Hyun Park, Krys Cerisier

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: July 23, 2024, midnight

Summary: Panel 1 from the No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference, held in Washington, DC on July 6, 2024 as a counter-summit to NATO's 75th Anniversary Summit held the following week.



https://nonatoyespeace.org

Notes: Approximate Timeline:



00:00:00 Ann Wright (1:34)

00:01:34 David Swanson (1:02)

00:02:36 Sevim Dagdelen (22:34)

00:25:00 Ann Wright introduces Ben Grosscup (:27)

00:25:27 Ben Grosscup (5:46)

00:31:13 Ann Wright introduces moderator Sheen Kim (:27)

00:31:40 Sheen Kim (6:24)

00:38:04 Reiner Braun (12:51)

00:50:55 Sheen Kim (:03)

00:50:58 Djibo Sobukwe (13:01)

01:03:59 Sheen Kim (:05)

01:04:04 K.J. Noh (9:39)

01:13:43 Sheen Kim (:05)

01:13:48 Ju-Hyun Park (12:08)

01:25:56 Sheen Kim (:24)

01:26:20 Krys Cerisier (13:17)

01:39:37 End



There are THREE versions of this panel on the R4A server:



Version 1: The full talk (01:39:37) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add a voiceover.



Version 2: The full talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.



Version 3: A 00:55:30 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3), with segments from Sevim Dagdelen, Ben Grosscup, Ju-Hyun Park, and Krys Cerisier. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



