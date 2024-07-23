The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
13
Ann Wright, David Swanson, Sevim Dagdelen, Ben Grosscup, Sheen Kim, Reiner Braun, Djibo Sobukwe, K.J. Noh, Ju-Hyun Park, Krys Cerisier
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
July 23, 2024, midnight
Panel 1 from the No to NATO, Yes to Peace conference, held in Washington, DC on July 6, 2024 as a counter-summit to NATO's 75th Anniversary Summit held the following week.

https://nonatoyespeace.org
If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Buy Essential Dissent a coffee ($3): https://ko-fi.com/essentialdissent

Please donate $1 per month to Essential Dissent:
https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent

Essential Dissent Online:

Subscribe to the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy
YouTube:https://tinyurl.com/yxz8ehks
Facebook:https://tinyurl.com/y64ufjeh
a-Infos Radio Project:https://tinyurl.com/y5k6t4ub
Approximate Timeline:

00:00:00 Ann Wright (1:34)
00:01:34 David Swanson (1:02)
00:02:36 Sevim Dagdelen (22:34)
00:25:00 Ann Wright introduces Ben Grosscup (:27)
00:25:27 Ben Grosscup (5:46)
00:31:13 Ann Wright introduces moderator Sheen Kim (:27)
00:31:40 Sheen Kim (6:24)
00:38:04 Reiner Braun (12:51)
00:50:55 Sheen Kim (:03)
00:50:58 Djibo Sobukwe (13:01)
01:03:59 Sheen Kim (:05)
01:04:04 K.J. Noh (9:39)
01:13:43 Sheen Kim (:05)
01:13:48 Ju-Hyun Park (12:08)
01:25:56 Sheen Kim (:24)
01:26:20 Krys Cerisier (13:17)
01:39:37 End

There are THREE versions of this panel on the R4A server:

Version 1: The full talk (01:39:37) optimized for RADIO PLAY (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). I did not add a voiceover.

Version 2: The full talk optimized for INDIVIDUAL USE (-19 LUFS 64kbps Mp3). Identical content to Version 1, but a louder file encoded at a lower bitrate so it uses less storage space on your device.

Version 3: A 00:55:30 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3), with segments from Sevim Dagdelen, Ben Grosscup, Ju-Hyun Park, and Krys Cerisier. Includes my intro/mid/outro.

---

DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.

