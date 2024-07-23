The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
The Haberdasher with Special Guest - Joe Sokohl
July 23, 2024, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,

I have a real treat for you folks tonight. I have Joe Sokohl in the studio with me. Joe was the host of WCVE’s Blue Monday for many years as well as the manager of both the Bill Blue Band and Jim Thackeray and the Assassins back in the day.

Joe has put together a heck of a playlist with many gems from his private collection you won’t find on a streaming platform. It’s the blues with a very Richmond bent. Keep it tuned here.

The Haberdasher

Bill Blue Band On the Road for Big Boy (extended version) Sing Like Thunder Adelphi
Billy Ray Hatley & The Show Dogs Roll the Dice More Years Than I've Got Hip Chicken
Bill Blue Band Richmond Blues Indian Summer Blues Feather Records
Michael McAdam My Little Queenie Tremolo Permanent Records
Evan Johns & The H-Bombs Mind of My Own Giddy up Girl - EP Jungle Records
Good Humor Band 30 Miles Outside Richmond Cigarettes Load Loud Permanent Records
Li'l Ronnie And The Bluebeats Nobody But You Live on Blue Monday 2/6/89 bootleg
Terry Garland Aberdeen Darmstadt live bootleg
The Skip Castro Band Let Her Go Alone Boogie at Midnight Midnight Records
Sliders Julie single Not On Records
Nite Owl Lovin' Grace demo bootleg
Ivan, Nat, and John Can't Be Satisfied live on Blue Monday 5/89 bootleg
Townes Van Zandt If I Needed You Out of the Blue Radio Revue bootleg
Blue Sparks From Hell Wokin' The Dog Live with the Reverend Billy C. Wirtz bootleg
Memphis Rockabilly Band Lindy Rock Back to Memphis Big Beat Records
Emmylou Harris Boulder to Birmingham Pieces of the Sky (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records
Captain Beyond Sufficiently Breathless Sufficiently Breathless PCLC Capricorn
Pure Prairie League You're Between Me Pure Prairie League: Greatest Hits RCA Records Label
Mike Henderson I Wouldn't Lay My Guitar Down Edge of Night Dead Reckoning Records
Page Wilson Long Distance Love Live on Blue Monday WCVE bootleg
Doug Jay Until We Meet Again Until We Meet Again Blue Jay Records

July 22, 2024
WRIR Studios
