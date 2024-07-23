The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
I have a real treat for you folks tonight. I have Joe Sokohl in the studio with me. Joe was the host of WCVE’s Blue Monday for many years as well as the manager of both the Bill Blue Band and Jim Thackeray and the Assassins back in the day.
Joe has put together a heck of a playlist with many gems from his private collection you won’t find on a streaming platform. It’s the blues with a very Richmond bent. Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
Bill Blue Band On the Road for Big Boy (extended version) Sing Like Thunder Adelphi Billy Ray Hatley & The Show Dogs Roll the Dice More Years Than I've Got Hip Chicken Bill Blue Band Richmond Blues Indian Summer Blues Feather Records Michael McAdam My Little Queenie Tremolo Permanent Records Evan Johns & The H-Bombs Mind of My Own Giddy up Girl - EP Jungle Records Good Humor Band 30 Miles Outside Richmond Cigarettes Load Loud Permanent Records Li'l Ronnie And The Bluebeats Nobody But You Live on Blue Monday 2/6/89 bootleg Terry Garland Aberdeen Darmstadt live bootleg The Skip Castro Band Let Her Go Alone Boogie at Midnight Midnight Records Sliders Julie single Not On Records Nite Owl Lovin' Grace demo bootleg Ivan, Nat, and John Can't Be Satisfied live on Blue Monday 5/89 bootleg Townes Van Zandt If I Needed You Out of the Blue Radio Revue bootleg Blue Sparks From Hell Wokin' The Dog Live with the Reverend Billy C. Wirtz bootleg Memphis Rockabilly Band Lindy Rock Back to Memphis Big Beat Records Emmylou Harris Boulder to Birmingham Pieces of the Sky (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records Captain Beyond Sufficiently Breathless Sufficiently Breathless PCLC Capricorn Pure Prairie League You're Between Me Pure Prairie League: Greatest Hits RCA Records Label Mike Henderson I Wouldn't Lay My Guitar Down Edge of Night Dead Reckoning Records Page Wilson Long Distance Love Live on Blue Monday WCVE bootleg Doug Jay Until We Meet Again Until We Meet Again Blue Jay Records