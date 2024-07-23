Notes: Hey Listeners,



I have a real treat for you folks tonight. I have Joe Sokohl in the studio with me. Joe was the host of WCVE’s Blue Monday for many years as well as the manager of both the Bill Blue Band and Jim Thackeray and the Assassins back in the day.



Joe has put together a heck of a playlist with many gems from his private collection you won’t find on a streaming platform. It’s the blues with a very Richmond bent. Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



Bill Blue Band On the Road for Big Boy (extended version) Sing Like Thunder Adelphi

Billy Ray Hatley & The Show Dogs Roll the Dice More Years Than I've Got Hip Chicken

Bill Blue Band Richmond Blues Indian Summer Blues Feather Records

Michael McAdam My Little Queenie Tremolo Permanent Records

Evan Johns & The H-Bombs Mind of My Own Giddy up Girl - EP Jungle Records

Good Humor Band 30 Miles Outside Richmond Cigarettes Load Loud Permanent Records

Li'l Ronnie And The Bluebeats Nobody But You Live on Blue Monday 2/6/89 bootleg

Terry Garland Aberdeen Darmstadt live bootleg

The Skip Castro Band Let Her Go Alone Boogie at Midnight Midnight Records

Sliders Julie single Not On Records

Nite Owl Lovin' Grace demo bootleg

Ivan, Nat, and John Can't Be Satisfied live on Blue Monday 5/89 bootleg

Townes Van Zandt If I Needed You Out of the Blue Radio Revue bootleg

Blue Sparks From Hell Wokin' The Dog Live with the Reverend Billy C. Wirtz bootleg

Memphis Rockabilly Band Lindy Rock Back to Memphis Big Beat Records

Emmylou Harris Boulder to Birmingham Pieces of the Sky (Remastered) Rhino/Warner Records

Captain Beyond Sufficiently Breathless Sufficiently Breathless PCLC Capricorn

Pure Prairie League You're Between Me Pure Prairie League: Greatest Hits RCA Records Label

Mike Henderson I Wouldn't Lay My Guitar Down Edge of Night Dead Reckoning Records

Page Wilson Long Distance Love Live on Blue Monday WCVE bootleg

Doug Jay Until We Meet Again Until We Meet Again Blue Jay Records



