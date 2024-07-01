The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Back in the USSR
Regular Show
Siegfried Barazov
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
July 23, 2024, midnight
Yemen's successful strike on Israel's capital reveals the military and economic weakness of the Apartheid state after nine months of war.
Rage Against the Machine - "War Within a Breath"
Handsome Furs - "Serve the People"

Electronic Intifada - "Is the Western left afraid of talking about Palestinian armed resistance?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JzIOG3X3qoc&t=413s

Danny Haiphong - "Israel humiliated as Yemen, Lebanon, Iran crush IDF air defenses"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yId2saz5Ny8&t=1148s
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/07/yemen-reveals-israeli-weakness.html

Download Program Podcast
01:00:27 1 July 23, 2024
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 01:00:27  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 