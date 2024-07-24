The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
Trump Is A Violence-Mongering Fascist. The Democrats Will Not Save You. We Need Revolution!
Weekly Program
Sunsara Taylor (The RevComs); Rafael Kadaris (RNL Show); Bob Avakian (Revolutionary Communist Party, the RevComs); Carl Dix (the RevComs)
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
July 24, 2024, midnight
Sunsara Taylor, On the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and Four Important Truths. Rafael Kadaris on the RNC: the police murder of Samuel Sharpe, Jr. Bob Avakian on economic and social changes in recent decades that have fueled the rise of Christian Fascism, from the Bob Avakian Interviews, available at revcom.us. Carl Dix on attacks on immigrants, how way too many people, including way too many Black people, are taking up this anti-immigrant hysteria, and why this needs to stop.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Sunsara Taylor, Guest host
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local ID if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate@TheMichaelSlateShow.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.

TMSS-240724 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 24, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 