Summary: Sunsara Taylor, On the Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump and Four Important Truths. Rafael Kadaris on the RNC: the police murder of Samuel Sharpe, Jr. Bob Avakian on economic and social changes in recent decades that have fueled the rise of Christian Fascism, from the Bob Avakian Interviews, available at revcom.us. Carl Dix on attacks on immigrants, how way too many people, including way too many Black people, are taking up this anti-immigrant hysteria, and why this needs to stop.