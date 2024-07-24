The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Released Date: July 24, 2024
Weekly Program
Michael Lynk, Associate Professor of Law at the University of Western Ontario, Canada; Aaron Regunberg a member of the group Pass the Torch steering committee; Joel Nieves, an occupant of a shelter built for the unhoused at the Amistad Catholic Worker...
 betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com  Contact Contributor
World Court Rules Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Land Violates International Law; After Biden Pressured to End Campaign, Vice President Harris Defacto Democratic Party Nominee; New Haven City Government Moves to Shutdown Catholic Worker Shelter for Unhoused.

Between the Lines for July 24, 2024 Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 24, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 None Download File...
 