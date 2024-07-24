Michael Lynk, Associate Professor of Law at the University of Western Ontario, Canada; Aaron Regunberg a member of the group Pass the Torch steering committee; Joel Nieves, an occupant of a shelter built for the unhoused at the Amistad Catholic Worker...
World Court Rules Israeli Occupation of Palestinian Land Violates International Law; After Biden Pressured to End Campaign, Vice President Harris Defacto Democratic Party Nominee; New Haven City Government Moves to Shutdown Catholic Worker Shelter for Unhoused.