Program Information
Taylor Report
5
Otis Richmond
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
July 24, 2024, midnight
Otis Richmond grew up in the turmoil around America's war on Vietnam, and the fight to end racial oppression in the US.

Those issues combined to create a generation of radical thinkers and activists. Otis knew/met most of the leaders of these times: it was the element that drove his tastes in politics and music.

Interview with Otis Richmond Download Program Podcast
00:40:31 1 July 22, 2024
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:40:31  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 