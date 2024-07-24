This Week In Palestine - In our thousands, in our millions we are all Palestinians.

Subtitle: In our thousands, in our millions we are all Palestinians.

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host: Ann Lucas, Speaker Josh Ruebner, Illan Pappe

Date Published: July 24, 2024, midnight

Summary: Summary: Ann Lucas talking about in our thousands, in our millions we are Palestinians. In our thousands, in our millions we are all beaten, arrested, fired, for being on the side of the Palestinians.

Josh Ruebner the director of the middle east understanding talking about the price of talking about the genocide and being a pro-Palestinian, and the current anti-Palestinian. Then talking about Illan Pappe book, Lobbying for Zionism on both sides of the Atlantic.

Credits: Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, and Mohammed Alghool

Notes: Summary: Ann Lucas talking about in our thousands, in our millions we are Palestinians. In our thousands, in our millions we are all beaten, arrested, fired, for being on the side of the Palestinians.

Josh Ruebner the director of the middle east understanding talking about the price of talking about the genocide and being a pro-Palestinian, and the current anti-Palestinian. Then talking about Illan Pappe book, Lobbying for Zionism on both sides of the Atlantic.



