Program Information
Truth and Justice Radio
In our thousands, in our millions we are all Palestinians.
Weekly Program
Host: Ann Lucas, Speaker Josh Ruebner, Illan Pappe
 Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)  Contact Contributor
July 24, 2024, midnight
Summary: Ann Lucas talking about in our thousands, in our millions we are Palestinians. In our thousands, in our millions we are all beaten, arrested, fired, for being on the side of the Palestinians.
Josh Ruebner the director of the middle east understanding talking about the price of talking about the genocide and being a pro-Palestinian, and the current anti-Palestinian. Then talking about Illan Pappe book, Lobbying for Zionism on both sides of the Atlantic.
Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, and Mohammed Alghool
Download Program Podcast
01:01:07 1 June 23, 2024
Cambridge, Newton, Massachusetts and elsewhere
  View Script
    
 01:01:07  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 