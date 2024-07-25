Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba)

El Son y el Cochero

Historias Soneras: El Alma de una Tradición

Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. – 2018



3) Alfredo Valdés (Cuba)

Entre Tinieblas

Alfredo Valdés – Interpreta sus Éxitos con El Septeto Nacionál

SAR Records - 2008



4) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)

Los Cacos del Amor

Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1

Zanja Records – 2024



5) Los Van Van (Cuba)

Quien no ha Dicho una Mentira

En el Malecón de la Habana (Concierto en Vivo)

PLanet Records - 2002



6) Juan Carlos Alfonso y Su Dan Den (Cuba)

Y Lo Tuyo Qué

Salsa en Ataré

Tinder Records - 1998



7) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)

Soy Tu Pesadilla

Aquí Están los Ases

Camajan – 2006



8) Adalberto Álvarez y su Son (Cuba)

Nadie Te Va a Querer Como Yo

Respeto Pa’ los Mayores

Bis Music - 2013



9) Alexander Abreu & Havana D’Primera (Cuba)

Amor en la Roca

Pasaporte

Páfata Productions - 2013





10) Orquesta Akokán (Cuba)

La Fiera

Caracoles

Daptone Records - 2024



11) Septeto Nacional Cubano (Cuba)

Y en Eso Llego Fidel

Echale Salsita

Orbe - 1979



12) Arsenio Rodiguez (Cuba)

A Gozar las Mujeres

Primitivo

Royal Roost - 1965



13) Sierra Maestra (Cuba)

Pal’ Monté

Sonando Ya

World Village– 2010



14) African Fiesta (RDCongo)

Ba Bill Oyé!

Makila Eyina Nzoto (feat. Rochereau, Dr. Nico)

Sonodisc - 1997



15) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)

Bolingo

Dance Party de Reve à Brazzville avec Les Bantous

Stenco – 1960s



16) Mar Seck (Senegal)

Borom Gal (feat. Star Band de Dakar)

Vagabonde – From Super Cap-Vert to Number One 1969-1980

Teranga Beat – 2013



17) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal)

Mansa

Bawobab 75

Disques Burr – 1975



18) Orquesta Maravillas de Mali (Mali)

Tema Bocana

Maravillas de Mali sous la Direction Bocana Maiga

Areito - 1967



19) Mama Sissoko (Mali)

Iri

Live

Mieruba – 2024



20) Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali (Mali)

Kanou

Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali Volume 2

Número Group – 2023



21) Toumani Diabaté’s Symmetric Orchestra (Mali)

Mali Sadio (feat. Mangala Camara)

Boulevard de L’Inependance

World Circuit – 2006



22) Toumani Diabaté (Mali)

Konkoba

Kaira

Chrysalis Records – 1988



13) Ba Cissoko (Guinea)

Dandala

Sabolan

Marabi Productions - 2005