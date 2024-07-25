The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Action/Event
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
July 25, 2024, midnight
African. Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba)
El Son y el Cochero
Historias Soneras: El Alma de una Tradición
Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. – 2018

3) Alfredo Valdés (Cuba)
Entre Tinieblas
Alfredo Valdés – Interpreta sus Éxitos con El Septeto Nacionál
SAR Records - 2008

4) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Los Cacos del Amor
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records – 2024

5) Los Van Van (Cuba)
Quien no ha Dicho una Mentira
En el Malecón de la Habana (Concierto en Vivo)
PLanet Records - 2002

6) Juan Carlos Alfonso y Su Dan Den (Cuba)
Y Lo Tuyo Qué
Salsa en Ataré
Tinder Records - 1998

7) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)
Soy Tu Pesadilla
Aquí Están los Ases
Camajan – 2006

8) Adalberto Álvarez y su Son (Cuba)
Nadie Te Va a Querer Como Yo
Respeto Pa’ los Mayores
Bis Music - 2013

9) Alexander Abreu & Havana D’Primera (Cuba)
Amor en la Roca
Pasaporte
Páfata Productions - 2013


10) Orquesta Akokán (Cuba)
La Fiera
Caracoles
Daptone Records - 2024

11) Septeto Nacional Cubano (Cuba)
Y en Eso Llego Fidel
Echale Salsita
Orbe - 1979

12) Arsenio Rodiguez (Cuba)
A Gozar las Mujeres
Primitivo
Royal Roost - 1965

13) Sierra Maestra (Cuba)
Pal’ Monté
Sonando Ya
World Village– 2010

14) African Fiesta (RDCongo)
Ba Bill Oyé!
Makila Eyina Nzoto (feat. Rochereau, Dr. Nico)
Sonodisc - 1997

15) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)
Bolingo
Dance Party de Reve à Brazzville avec Les Bantous
Stenco – 1960s

16) Mar Seck (Senegal)
Borom Gal (feat. Star Band de Dakar)
Vagabonde – From Super Cap-Vert to Number One 1969-1980
Teranga Beat – 2013

17) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal)
Mansa
Bawobab 75
Disques Burr – 1975

18) Orquesta Maravillas de Mali (Mali)
Tema Bocana
Maravillas de Mali sous la Direction Bocana Maiga
Areito - 1967

19) Mama Sissoko (Mali)
Iri
Live
Mieruba – 2024

20) Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali (Mali)
Kanou
Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali Volume 2
Número Group – 2023

21) Toumani Diabaté’s Symmetric Orchestra (Mali)
Mali Sadio (feat. Mangala Camara)
Boulevard de L’Inependance
World Circuit – 2006

22) Toumani Diabaté (Mali)
Konkoba
Kaira
Chrysalis Records – 1988

13) Ba Cissoko (Guinea)
Dandala
Sabolan
Marabi Productions - 2005

