The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps.
Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to
reset your password
. Email
here
if you need additional support.
Home
|
Project News
|
About
|
FAQ
|
Contact
|
Mobile
This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Most features of this site simply will not work without a modern JavaScript-enabled web browser.
Try visiting our site in one of the following browsers with JavaScript enabled:
Firefox
,
Safari
, or
Opera
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: July 21, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Action/Event
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
July 25, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African. Latin & Caribbean music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) The Cuban Golden Club (Cuba)
El Son y el Cochero
Historias Soneras: El Alma de una Tradición
Unicornio Producciones Abdala S.A. – 2018
3) Alfredo Valdés (Cuba)
Entre Tinieblas
Alfredo Valdés – Interpreta sus Éxitos con El Septeto Nacionál
SAR Records - 2008
4) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Los Cacos del Amor
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records – 2024
5) Los Van Van (Cuba)
Quien no ha Dicho una Mentira
En el Malecón de la Habana (Concierto en Vivo)
PLanet Records - 2002
6) Juan Carlos Alfonso y Su Dan Den (Cuba)
Y Lo Tuyo Qué
Salsa en Ataré
Tinder Records - 1998
7) Los Ases de la Timba (Cuba)
Soy Tu Pesadilla
Aquí Están los Ases
Camajan – 2006
8) Adalberto Álvarez y su Son (Cuba)
Nadie Te Va a Querer Como Yo
Respeto Pa’ los Mayores
Bis Music - 2013
9) Alexander Abreu & Havana D’Primera (Cuba)
Amor en la Roca
Pasaporte
Páfata Productions - 2013
10) Orquesta Akokán (Cuba)
La Fiera
Caracoles
Daptone Records - 2024
11) Septeto Nacional Cubano (Cuba)
Y en Eso Llego Fidel
Echale Salsita
Orbe - 1979
12) Arsenio Rodiguez (Cuba)
A Gozar las Mujeres
Primitivo
Royal Roost - 1965
13) Sierra Maestra (Cuba)
Pal’ Monté
Sonando Ya
World Village– 2010
14) African Fiesta (RDCongo)
Ba Bill Oyé!
Makila Eyina Nzoto (feat. Rochereau, Dr. Nico)
Sonodisc - 1997
15) Les Bantous de la Capitale (Congo)
Bolingo
Dance Party de Reve à Brazzville avec Les Bantous
Stenco – 1960s
16) Mar Seck (Senegal)
Borom Gal (feat. Star Band de Dakar)
Vagabonde – From Super Cap-Vert to Number One 1969-1980
Teranga Beat – 2013
17) Orchestre du Bawobab (Senegal)
Mansa
Bawobab 75
Disques Burr – 1975
18) Orquesta Maravillas de Mali (Mali)
Tema Bocana
Maravillas de Mali sous la Direction Bocana Maiga
Areito - 1967
19) Mama Sissoko (Mali)
Iri
Live
Mieruba – 2024
20) Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali (Mali)
Kanou
Zani Diabaté et Le Super Djata Band du Mali Volume 2
Número Group – 2023
21) Toumani Diabaté’s Symmetric Orchestra (Mali)
Mali Sadio (feat. Mangala Camara)
Boulevard de L’Inependance
World Circuit – 2006
22) Toumani Diabaté (Mali)
Konkoba
Kaira
Chrysalis Records – 1988
13) Ba Cissoko (Guinea)
Dandala
Sabolan
Marabi Productions - 2005
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:58:54
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 21, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:58:54
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
Browse Programs
by Popularity
by Type
Action/Event
Actuality (Uncut Material)
Announcement
Commentary
Daily Program
Documentary
Interview
Music
News Report
Regular Show
Speech
Unspecified
Weekly Program
by Topic
by Length
0-1 minute
1-2 minutes
2-5 minutes
5-15 minutes
15-30 minutes
30-60 minutes
60-90 minutes
90-120 minutes
over 120 minutes
by Series
by Contributor
by Advisory
Unknown
No Advisories
Contains Potentially Offensive Language
For Safe-Harbor (late-night broadcast) Only
by License
Non-Profit Only
No Excerpting
Contact Producer
See Notes
Log In
Sign Up
Translate
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
日本語
Polski
Português
Русский