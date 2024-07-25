|
Program Information
Taylor Report
|Make Nice and Do Business
|7
|Taylor Report Commentary
Contact Contributor
|July 25, 2024, midnight
| Mélenchon, the top vote getter in French elections, says that France should leave NATO: Canada should do the same. Mélanie Joly visited China. It is time to make nice and do business, pivot to peace.
Meanwhile, Trump is campaigning against EVs, and for "drill, baby, drill." Don't laugh: it worked for Reagan.
| Taylor Report commentary
| July 22, 2024
|Toronto, Ontario
View Script
|1
