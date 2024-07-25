The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
July 25, 2024, midnight

The Isle of Skye reveals more of its magical, musical alchemy! We debut a new remix from Valtos. And, Irish/UK duo The ​Breath return with a haunting spin. Lots of Celtpunk this hour to stoke a fire in yer belly alongside traditional craftsmanship from some of the finest fiddle bands. It's another hour of Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser. Join us.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Empires
Toxic Frogs - Lose You Again
The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON
The Dreadnoughts - Brisbane Harbour CANCON
Skerryvore - Mile High
Valtos - A'Chuthag (The Cuckoo)
George Duff - When These Shoes Were New
Gaelic Storm - An Cailin Deas Rua
Daimh - Donald McLeod Reels
Spirit Of The West - King Of Scotland CANCON
The Breath - Too Many Have Gone
Damien Dempsey - Maasai
Frigg - Varpunen
Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky

59:29

