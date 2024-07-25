The Isle of Skye reveals more of its magical, musical alchemy! We debut a new remix from Valtos. And, Irish/UK duo The Breath return with a haunting spin. Lots of Celtpunk this hour to stoke a fire in yer belly alongside traditional craftsmanship from some of the finest fiddle bands. It's another hour of Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser. Join us.
Calcopyrite Communications
The Go Set - Empires Toxic Frogs - Lose You Again The Real McKenzies - Leave Her Johnny CANCON The Dreadnoughts - Brisbane Harbour CANCON Skerryvore - Mile High Valtos - A'Chuthag (The Cuckoo) George Duff - When These Shoes Were New Gaelic Storm - An Cailin Deas Rua Daimh - Donald McLeod Reels Spirit Of The West - King Of Scotland CANCON The Breath - Too Many Have Gone Damien Dempsey - Maasai Frigg - Varpunen Grumpy O Sheep - Zakouweesky