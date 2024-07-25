Summary:

The Isle of Skye reveals more of its magical, musical alchemy! We debut a new remix from Valtos. And, Irish/UK duo The ​Breath return with a haunting spin. Lots of Celtpunk this hour to stoke a fire in yer belly alongside traditional craftsmanship from some of the finest fiddle bands. It's another hour of Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser. Join us.