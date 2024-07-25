Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK World Radio Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.



From FRANCE- Canadian-American activist Paul Watson, founder of anti-whaling group the Sea Shepherd, was handcuffed aboard his own ship on an Interpol warrant from Japan. Temperature records keep falling as greenhouse gases continue to increase in the atmosphere.



From GERMANY- Last Generation climate activists are gluing themselves to the taxiing runways in European airports- one of the activists, Lina Johnsen, explains that they are protesting governmental inaction on the phasing out of fossil fuels while the climate is rapidly changing. The German government wants 2 year prison sentences for the protestors. Israeli PM Netanyahu spoke at the US Congress to dozens of standing ovations while thousands of protestors demonstrated outside- polls show that 70% of Israeli citizens want him to resign and end the war on Palestine.



From JAPAN- The North Korean Central news agency dismissed Donald Trump's claim that Kim Jong Un wants him back in office. The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear weapons is meeting to update by 2026 as global tensions rise. China is attempting to help leaders of 14 political groups in Palestine to form an interim unity government.



From CUBA- The Lancet Medical Journal has estimated the number of actual deaths in Palestine from the war as much higher than the Gaza Health Ministry, 7.9% of the population. Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli bombing of press tents, bringing the total to 163. The EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell says the bloc cannot continue cooperation with Israel in the wake of the humanitarian catastrophe it is creating in Palestine.





