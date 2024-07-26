|
Program Information
|Truth and Justice Radio
|Interview conversation about the war crime
|Weekly Program
|Host: Ann Lucas, Speakers: Daniel Mante, Norman Singerstein, Awad Awad
Truth & Justice Radio (WZBC)
|July 26, 2024, midnight
| Interview conversation about the war crime. A conversation, between Daniel Mate and Norman Singrerstein. And then an interview with Awad Awad.
|Ann Lucas, Bob Funke, Stan Robinson, Stephen R. Low, Mohammed Alghool
| June 30, 2024
|Cambridge, Newton, & elsewhere
|
| 64Kbps mp3
