And the hits - or non-hits - just keep comin' on Backbeat this week. We've got a great track from Ray Charles where he was upstaged by his backup singer (and he didn't seem to mind), two kinds of jazz fiddle playing, nice guitar pickin' from Steve Dawson, and Prince LaLa, a colourful New Orleans artist who helped inspire Mac Rebennack's Dr. John persona. The Mills Brothers, The Soul Stirrers, Dinah Washington, Jerry Lee Lewis and the Platters (singing in Italian) round out another fun show. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Ray Charles - The Right Time 1958 Stuff Smith - I'se A Muggin' 1936 Hank Penny And His Radio Cowboys - Sweet Talkin' Mama 1938 Roy Milton And His Solid Senders - Camille's Boogie 1947 Josephine James - It Ain't What You Think 1966 Steve Dawson - Butterfly Stunt 2014 The Mills Brothers - Julius Caesar 1938 Dinah Washington - Trouble In Mind 1959 The Soul Stirrers - All Alone 1946 Ella Mae Morse - It Ain't Watcha Do 1953 Gene Phillips With Jack McVea & His Orchestra - Slippin' And Slidin' 1950 Eddie Bond and His Stompers - Slip, Slip, Slippin' In 1956 TV Slim - Can't Be Satisfied 1960 The Du Droppers - I Only Had A Little 1952 Roger Miller - Invitation To The Blues 1970 The Platters - Twilight Time (Italian) 1962 Big Maybelle - The Other Night 1956 Prince La La - She Put The Hurt On Me 1961 Jerry Lee Lewis - Keep Your Hands Off It 1960 Big Al Sears - Marshall Plan 1951