Summary: And the hits - or non-hits - just keep comin' on Backbeat this week. We've got a great track from Ray Charles where he was upstaged by his backup singer (and he didn't seem to mind), two kinds of jazz fiddle playing, nice guitar pickin' from Steve Dawson, and Prince LaLa, a colourful New Orleans artist who helped inspire Mac Rebennack's Dr. John persona. The Mills Brothers, The Soul Stirrers, Dinah Washington, Jerry Lee Lewis and the Platters (singing in Italian) round out another fun show.

