Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
July 28, 2024, midnight
And the hits - or non-hits - just keep comin' on Backbeat this week. We've got a great track from Ray Charles where he was upstaged by his backup singer (and he didn't seem to mind), two kinds of jazz fiddle playing, nice guitar pickin' from Steve Dawson, and Prince LaLa, a colourful New Orleans artist who helped inspire Mac Rebennack's Dr. John persona. The Mills Brothers, The Soul Stirrers, Dinah Washington, Jerry Lee Lewis and the Platters (singing in Italian) round out another fun show.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Ray Charles - The Right Time 1958
Stuff Smith - I'se A Muggin' 1936
Hank Penny And His Radio Cowboys - Sweet Talkin' Mama 1938
Roy Milton And His Solid Senders - Camille's Boogie 1947
Josephine James - It Ain't What You Think 1966
Steve Dawson - Butterfly Stunt 2014
The Mills Brothers - Julius Caesar 1938
Dinah Washington - Trouble In Mind 1959
The Soul Stirrers - All Alone 1946
Ella Mae Morse - It Ain't Watcha Do 1953
Gene Phillips With Jack McVea & His Orchestra - Slippin' And Slidin' 1950
Eddie Bond and His Stompers - Slip, Slip, Slippin' In 1956
TV Slim - Can't Be Satisfied 1960
The Du Droppers - I Only Had A Little 1952
Roger Miller - Invitation To The Blues 1970
The Platters - Twilight Time (Italian) 1962
Big Maybelle - The Other Night 1956
Prince La La - She Put The Hurt On Me 1961
Jerry Lee Lewis - Keep Your Hands Off It 1960
Big Al Sears - Marshall Plan 1951

00:58:00 1 July 28, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
